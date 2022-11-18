Budget tablets are going to be a super-popular item this Black Friday, and while you're going to have tons of options to choose from, none of them will come close to the value you'll find on this deal for the latest Amazon Fire 7. Released this year, the Fire 7 features a 7" display, a durable build, and offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It typically retails for an already super-cheap $60, but right now you can pick one (or several) up at a $20 discount.

As you can imagine, this tablet isn't putting a big focus on specs or performance. The display falls short of being HD, there's only 2GB of RAM, and your storage options are just 16GB or 32GB — though you can always add up to 1TB via a microSD card. But what the Fire 7 lacks in speed, it makes up for in value and software. It runs Fire OS, giving you convenient access to Amazon's extensive ecosystem of movies, music, apps, and e-books. It also means you get features like the Alexa digital voice assistant, and Amazon Kids with easy-to-use parental controls.

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $40 $60 Save $20 This is the latest version of Amazon's 7" tablet, released earlier this year. It's not for those in search of high performance, but it's perfect for emails, web, browsing, listening to music or podcasts, and reading. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Amazon Fire tablet deals

If the Fire 7 doesn't quite meet your needs, Amazon has plenty of other Fire tablets, with various price points and features. There are models that come bundled with rugged cases, tailored towards kids, and others with bigger and better screens, that offer improved performance. And the good news is, these are all currently on sale as well.

We have to mention that all the sale prices shown here are for the lockscreen-ad-supported versions of each tablet. With Fire tablet lockscreen ads, Amazon will serve promotions it deems relevant to you, appearing on your lock screen from time to time. If that's a deal-breaker for you, you can get each model without ads for an extra $15.

If you're just going to be doing light activities like email, social media, or browsing the web, the Fire 7 should more than suffice. If you want the ability to watch movies in HD, or do more graphics-intensive gaming, you may want to consider either the HD 8 Plus, or one of the HD 10 models. No matter which Fire tablet catches your eye, just don't wait too long to decide — these prices are likely the lowest we'll see for quite some time.