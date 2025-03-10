Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $45 $60 Save $15 The Amazon Fire 7 is a good way to go if you want to buy an affordable tablet. Not only does it come at a great price right now, but you also get great support from Amazon as well. $45 at Amazon

It's hard to imagine that an Android tablet can be so cheap. While the Amazon Fire 7 isn't the fastest device on the market, for just $45, it's really hard to complain about since you get a relatively compact device that can browse the web, play games and videos, and provides access to an array of popular apps. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this tablet, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Amazon Fire 7?

The Fire 7 is going to be the most compact option when it comes to Amazon's Android tablets, featuring a 7-inch screen, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. If you need more space, there's a microSD card slot with support of up to 1TB.

This tablet runs a custom version of Android called Fire OS, and there's even an Amazon Appstore that will provide access to plenty of popular apps and games. The battery life on this tablet is also pretty good, with Amazon promising up to ten hours of use on a single charge.

There's also a 2MP camera in the front, and a 2MP camera on the rear, just in case you need to hop into a video call or take photos and videos. Of course, you get the usual connectivity options here with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Plus, you can choose from three colors as well.

For the most part, not a bad price for what you get. Again, this isn't going to be the most powerful Android tablet out there, but for just $45, you really can't go wrong if you want something cheap. Or if you want some other options, be sure to check these other cheap tablets.