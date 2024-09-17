Key Takeaways Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offering heavy discounts on millions of products takes place on October 8-9.

Amazon teases discounts of up to 55% on popular devices during this 48-hour shopping event.

You must be a Prime member to buy the discounted products.

The biggest shopping season in the US is coming soon, and Amazon does not want to miss out on the action. So, the e-commerce giant is holding its second Prime shopping event of the year: Prime Big Deal Days. From October 8 to 9, Amazon will provide heavy discounts on millions of products and early access to its holiday deals. Think of this as Amazon's Black Friday sale.

The 48-hour shopping event will see Amazon discount products across all its popular categories, including electronics, daily essentials, winter items, and its own Amazon-branded devices. In its announcement, Amazon teases offering discounts of up to 55% on the Blink Outdoor 4 six-camera system, eero mesh Wifi systems, Luna gaming controllers, and more.

You will also get 10% back for purchases made through Prime card on select devices, including the Fire Max 11, Amazon Echo (4th gen), and the 65" Fire TV Omni QLED series. This is Amazon's second-biggest shopping season of the year, so expect deals as good as the ones available during Prime Day.

Unlike Prime Day, there are no invite-only deals, so you won't have to reserve a deal before it goes live. Amazon will make new deals live every five minutes during specific times of the day, so you'll have to constantly check the site for new deals and offers.

If you are looking to purchase your holiday gifts early this year, Prime Big Deal Days might be a good place to start to get the best deals.

Only Prime members can enjoy Prime Big Deal Days

As always, you must be a Prime member to be eligible to buy products at discounted prices. If you have not subscribed before, you can take a 30-day trial to get a taste of all Prime perks, including one-day delivery, access to Amazon Music Unlimited, Grubhub+ membership, and more.

In addition to the US, Amazon will hold its Prime Big Deals on October 8-9 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. The shopping event will also take place in Japan later in the month.