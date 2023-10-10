Source: Amazon Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $45 $70 Save $25 The eero mesh Wi-Fi router can blanket up to 1,500 sq. ft. with fast, reliable Wi-Fi. It's packed full of features like Ethernet ports, guest networks, family profiles, and encryption, and today's discount knocks it down to its all-time low price — under $50! $45 at Amazon

This rock-bottom price makes the Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router the absolutely cheapest way to instantly upgrade the Wi-Fi in your home. Setup takes less than 10 minutes, and the app walks you through every step of the way, meaning you don't have to get frustrated with complicated directions or unclear setup manuals. This access point comes with two Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to the internet with a wired gigabit connection. However, the wireless speed is limited to 350 Mbps which is considered slow as there is no Wi-Fi 6 support, but this is expected as this access point is available at a lower price point. Apart from this, the access point comes with several features such as WPA2 encryption, family profiles, guest network, and support for both Alexa and Apple's HomeKit. If you don't need faster speeds, this access point offers great value for money.

Now, one Wi-Fi router can drastically change the reliability and speed of your internet in a room or two, but if you want to cover the whole house, Amazon has got you covered!

Expand your system even more and save over $85!

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System Lowest price ever! $127 $215 Save $88 If you really want to supercharge your home Wi-Fi network, get enough coverage to fill your entire house with reliable Wi-Fi. This three-pack will ensure you can cover up to 4,500 square feet, so no corner of your house will be untouched!

If you build on your home Wi-Fi network with eero, you're going to have a whole new world of possibilities open up — especially if you like using Alexa. No device in your home will remain unconnected to the data stream, and with solid 350Mbps speeds, that's enough to watch Netflix, online game, and more even at the same time!