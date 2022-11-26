Source: Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6E $299 $499 Save $200 With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

We've come across plenty of amazing deals this Black Friday. While phones are undoubtedly popular this shopping weekend, smart home products also have plenty of takers. Whether it's a robot vacuum or smart light and plugs, there are deals covering practically every segment — including wireless routers. We've stumbled across one such discount on Amazon's Eero Pro 6E, which was launched earlier this year at a rather steep price and is now available with a hefty discount, taking the cost down of one unit to just $179, effectively a discount of $120.

Why you should buy the Amazon Eero Pro 6E router

The exorbitant launch price aside, the Eero Pro 6E is filled to the brim with features, such as the ability to connect to 100+ devices and provide 2,000 square feet of network coverage, potentially eliminating any network dead zones. A bulk of the upgrades on the Eero Pro 6E have happened internally, while its design is fairly reminiscent of its predecessor, the standard Eero Pro 6. The Eero Pro 6E essentially acts as a smart home hub, which enables compatibility with Zigbee devices via Alexa.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Eero Pro 6E is its support for 6GHz wireless networks. While there are obvious benefits to this new standard, it's still relatively new, meaning a majority of the customers won't be able to access it right away. But it's good to have the feature built-in by default so that when 6GHz wireless networks become more mainstream, you won't have to replace your router. Expectedly, the router also supports legacy 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, offering a mix of old and new.

Why is this a good deal

A savings of 40% is significant for any product, even more so when the launch price was fairly high. Notably, Amazon is slashing 40% off the 1-pack, 2-pack, and 3-pack variants of the Eero Pro 6E, so there's a ton of savings to be had regardless of how many you get. If you already have an Eero Pro 6E at your household or workplace and know how it works, this is the best time to get another to expand the network coverage area.

The Eero Pro 6E can also be an excellent stocking stuffer ahead of the forthcoming holiday season. Sure, you can't use the 6GHZ bands just yet, but wouldn't it be great to have the hardware that supports it when the network becomes more commonplace?

If a snappy mesh router is not what you're looking for this shopping season, maybe you can check out some other smart appliances for your home. My personal favorite is the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, which is a great starter vacuum if you're new to the concept. You can even give your home a complete lighting makeover with a set of discounted ​​Philips Hue smart bulbs.