In late 2020, Amazon launched the tri-band Eero Pro 6, alongside the dual-band Eero 6. It packed all the features you'd expect in a high-end router, including Wi-Fi 6E and per-device data usage — not to mention, it was pretty damn fast. Eero has announced two new additions to its family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, the tri-band Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+, alongside a price drop for the older Eero 6.

2 Images
eeroPro6E_3Pack
Expand
eeroPro6E_2Pack
Expand

Of the group introduced today, the Eero Pro 6E truly packs a punch. As the name suggests, its the first device from the company to support Wi-Fi 6E. With that comes access to the new 6GHz Wi-Fi band (alongside 5GHz and 2.4GHz in older systems), support for up to 1.3Gbps wireless speeds, and coverage for over 100 simultaneously connected devices. In addition, the Pro 6E supports multi-gigabit internet service, sporting one 2.5GbE and one 1.0GbE ethernet port per device. A single device covers up to 2,000 sq. ft., a two-pack covers 4,000 sq. ft, and a three-pack covers a whopping 6,000 sq. ft.

If you don't need that much power, the Eero 6+ is a dual-band, gigabit system supporting over 75 devices connected simultaneously. A single device sports two 1.0 GbE ports for wired connectivity and covers 500 sq. ft. less than the 6E. Both mesh Wi-Fi systems provide access to the 160 MHz radio channel for faster wireless connectivity for activities like VR, AR, and 8K streaming.

2 Images
eeroPro6E_Front
Expand
eeroPro6E_Back
Expand

The Eero Pro 6E starts at $299 for a one-pack, $499 for a two-pack, and $699 for three. The 6+, on the other hand, is much cheaper than the premium model, starting at $139 for one router, $239 for two, and $299 for three. If you have devices that can't take advantage of the 6E's Wi-Fi 6E and can settle for an older model, Amazon has you covered. They've slashed the price of the existing Eero 6, which now starts at $89 for a single router, $139 for a two-pack, and $199 for a three-pack. The devices are available for purchase already, but you can only preorder the one-pack Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ for a May ship date.

Buy Eero Pro 6E Buy Eero 6+Buy Eero 6

android-13-bar-hero
Android 13 DP2 adds smooth At-a-Glance transition animation
Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Haroun Adamu (145 Articles Published)

Haroun became an Android enthusiast in 2014 and has been avidly following the industry since then. Currently a medical student, he doubles as an SEO copywriter for small businesses. When not scouring the net for the latest tech news, you'll either find him nose-deep into his textbooks or working on Homeripped, his fitness website.

More From Haroun Adamu