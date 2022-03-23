In late 2020, Amazon launched the tri-band Eero Pro 6, alongside the dual-band Eero 6. It packed all the features you'd expect in a high-end router, including Wi-Fi 6E and per-device data usage — not to mention, it was pretty damn fast. Eero has announced two new additions to its family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, the tri-band Eero Pro 6E and the Eero 6+, alongside a price drop for the older Eero 6.

Of the group introduced today, the Eero Pro 6E truly packs a punch. As the name suggests, its the first device from the company to support Wi-Fi 6E. With that comes access to the new 6GHz Wi-Fi band (alongside 5GHz and 2.4GHz in older systems), support for up to 1.3Gbps wireless speeds, and coverage for over 100 simultaneously connected devices. In addition, the Pro 6E supports multi-gigabit internet service, sporting one 2.5GbE and one 1.0GbE ethernet port per device. A single device covers up to 2,000 sq. ft., a two-pack covers 4,000 sq. ft, and a three-pack covers a whopping 6,000 sq. ft.

If you don't need that much power, the Eero 6+ is a dual-band, gigabit system supporting over 75 devices connected simultaneously. A single device sports two 1.0 GbE ports for wired connectivity and covers 500 sq. ft. less than the 6E. Both mesh Wi-Fi systems provide access to the 160 MHz radio channel for faster wireless connectivity for activities like VR, AR, and 8K streaming.

The Eero Pro 6E starts at $299 for a one-pack, $499 for a two-pack, and $699 for three. The 6+, on the other hand, is much cheaper than the premium model, starting at $139 for one router, $239 for two, and $299 for three. If you have devices that can't take advantage of the 6E's Wi-Fi 6E and can settle for an older model, Amazon has you covered. They've slashed the price of the existing Eero 6, which now starts at $89 for a single router, $139 for a two-pack, and $199 for a three-pack. The devices are available for purchase already, but you can only preorder the one-pack Eero Pro 6E and Eero 6+ for a May ship date.

