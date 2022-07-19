Your Amazon browsing history comes in handy for finding products and deals you previously viewed but didn't save. It also helps the algorithm recommend related products for those who want that. But, like your web browsing history, there are times when you want to clear search results.

Whether you're trying to get a surprise gift for someone who has access to your account without their knowledge, put an end to Amazon's suggestion spam, or clear a bunch of embarrassing searches, this article shows you how to get the job done whether you're on a desktop, iOS, or one of the best Android phones.

How to delete your Amazon browsing history

You can delete everything in your browsing history altogether or one by one. Here's how.

Delete your browsing history on the Amazon website

Go to Amazon.com and log in to your account. Move your cursor to Accounts & Lists in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Browsing History from the drop-down menu. Click the Remove from view button under each item you want to remove. If you want to clear your entire browsing history, click the Manage history option in the upper-right corner and select Remove all items from view.

Delete your browsing history on the Amazon app for Android or iOS

Launch the Amazon Shopping app on your Android, iPhone, or iPad and log in to the proper account if you have multiple profiles. Tap the profile icon (the second one from the left) in the bottom bar. Select Your Account. Navigate to the Personalized Content section and tap Browsing history. 2 Images Close Tap Remove from view beside any items you wish to delete. Or, tap Remove all items from view at the top of the page to clear your full history. Close

How to turn off Amazon history tracking

If you don't want to go through the hassle of deleting items from your history, you can prevent them from being saved in the first place. Follow these steps.

Disable Amazon history tracking on the Amazon website

Visit Amazon.com and log in to the account in question. Navigate to Accounts & Lists in the upper-right corner of the page. Click Browsing History from the drop-down menu. Select the Manage history option in the upper-right corner. Toggle the Turn Browsing History on/off option.

Disable Amazon history tracking on the Amazon app for Android or iOS

Launch the Amazon Shopping app on your phone. Tap the profile icon (the second option from the left) in the bottom menu. Choose Your Account. Scroll down to the Personalized Content section and select Browsing history. 2 Images Close Tap Turn recently viewed items off at the top of the page. Close

If the toggle turns back on, and you start seeing your browsing history, related items, or products inspired by your shopping trend again, repeat the above process.

Keep your shopping history under wraps

Deleting or turning off your Amazon browsing history is simple. Whether you're tired of getting push notifications reminding you of the things you browsed without the intention of buying or don't want anyone sharing your account to know what's cooking, follow the above steps.

You can do more than hide your browsing history. You can also archive your Amazon orders to hide them from your order history, especially if you have a shared account. However, you can't delete them entirely because vendors are required to keep sales records.