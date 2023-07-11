Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Studio $155 $200 Save $45 The Echo Studio may be Amazon's priciest smart speaker at $200, but it has all the smart home features you need, five speaker drivers, and a reasonably small footprint for the sound quality it delivers. For $155 instead of the usual $200 this Prime Day, this deal is hard to turn down. $155 at Amazon

Smart speakers are a great addition to a smart home setup because they enable voice commands through assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. However, despite being speakers at the core, we rarely associate these gadgets with powerful, loud, and immersive sound quality. Amazon’s best Alexa-enabled smart speaker, the Echo Studio, is a noteworthy exception with innovative software features and five drivers that join forces for mesmerizing sound, all at an attractive $200 price. Prime Day is upon us, and Amazon is offering a helpful 23% discount on the Echo Studio, bringing the effective price down to just $155.

Why is the Amazon Echo Studio a good deal at $155

With $200 to spend on speakers that deliver glorious sound, you have a lot of options. However, if you want to enjoy the convenience of voice commands and a speaker that can control all your smart home devices, the Echo Studio is in a league of its own. Marketed as Amazon’s flagship Echo speaker, it doesn’t skimp on hardware or software features.

The Echo Studio has a larger footprint than most smart speakers, but that’s with good reason. The neat enclosure finished in Charcoal (black) or Glacier (white) houses five speaker drivers — a 20mm tweeter, one downward-firing 133mm woofer, and three 51mm drivers to handle the midrange frequencies. Combined with Dolby Atmos support and Spatial Audio (on Amazon Music Unlimited plans), the resulting 330W sound output has powerful bass, an impressively wide and clear mid-range, and crisp highs. This sound profile is ideal for listening to music and podcasts.

It is worth noting that the Spatial Audio tech in the Echo Studio doesn’t work like it does in headphones and the best true-wireless earbuds on sale. Amazon claims the speaker smartly uses the onboard mics to analyze the acoustics of your room and fire different sound frequencies in different directions, artificially creating the perception of a wider soundstage.

Like any other Echo-brand smart speaker, you can stream music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, and Apple Music. You have the option of 3.5mm analog and mini-TOSLINK optical input as well. Moreover, you can use every available Alexa skill to keep tabs on the weather, news, and game scores. The Echo Studio is also compatible with Zigbee and Matter, so it can double up as a hub for all your smart home devices using these protocols. All you need to operate them are Alexa voice commands.

Amazon proudly claims the Echo Studio is its best-sounding smart speaker yet, and it shows in the sound as well as the $200 price tag, which is rarely ever reduced. This year’s Prime Day sale is one such rare occurrence where the price has dropped to $155 — that’s a 23% discount and the lowest we have seen the price go since November 2022. If you’re looking for an impressive speaker with a reasonable footprint and all the smart home features, the Echo Studio is definitely worth purchasing.