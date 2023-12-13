If you're still looking for last-minute gift ideas, it seems Amazon is pulling out all the stops this week to help you find what you're looking for at a good price. Along with a batch of new last-minute holiday deals on basically everything you can think of, it also brought back most of its Prime Day deals on Alexa devices — including the amazing deals it had on Echo smart speakers.

An Amazon Echo smart speaker is a great way to wisen up any home, whether it's a first smart device or an add-on to an already fleshed out smart home system. Offering a voice-activated way of controlling Alexa-compatible smart home devices, or something more simple, such as turning on some ambient holiday music to set the festive mood.

Thanks to these new deals, Amazon Alexa-powered speakers are also some of the most affordable yet fully-featured smart speakers you can find right now. Most models, including the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock and the new Echo Pop, and we've listed a couple of our favorite deals below. However, be sure to head to Amazon's Echo deal page to see all available offers this weekend.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 The latest Echo Dot offers one of the best smart speakers available for the price, delivering Amazon's best sounding model thanks to updated speakers and a refined design. It's spherical yet minimal design lends itself well to almost any setting, and with Alexa at your beck and call, can do anything from tell the time to set appointments. $23 at Amazon $23 at Best Buy

Amazon's latest Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a go-to choice for anyone looking to get a smart speaker, offering Alexa's full range of uses and then some. For it's size, it actually sounds pretty amazing, too, working well as a speaker to listen to music and other media. The addition of tap gesture control via a built-in accellorometer and a temperature sensor also makes it super convenient to use.

It's also the best value of all the deals available, with a whopping 54% discount dropping the price down to just $22 for a limited time. Sure, the clock version is also on sale for $40, but with Alexa ready to tell you the time, do you really need to have the time displayed anymore?

Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Take the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and cut it in half (literally), and you'll end up with the new Echo Pop. Basically a more compact version of the standard model, the Echo Pop takes a minor down step in the speaker department to offer a smaller, more subtle device. You'll still get all of Alexa, but you'll only get half the speaker. $18 at Amazon $18 at Best Buy

Amazon's new Echo Pop is an excellent smart speaker for smaller rooms and settings, delivering almost all the same functionality you'd get from the Echo Dot minus motion detection and the temperature sensor, just in a much more compact design. It's essentially an Echo Dot cut in half design-wise, lending itself perfectly to smaller spaces.

The sound is decent for the size, but due to its smaller size, it won't do well in larger dens, bedrooms, and other larger spaces. Grab this model if you're looking for a smart speaker to add to a smaller studio apartment or bathroom, it's an excellent value that won't disappoint at $18.

More Amazon Echo smart speaker deals

Almost all of Amazon's Echo smart speakers are on sale this week, but not all have as big of discounts as the deals above. That said, there is still some decent savings to be found on other options, so we've listed all of the available deals on Echo smart speakers below.

Considering that some of these are back down to Black Friday and Prime Day prices, it's a good chance to pick up a new smart speaker for yourself or for a loved one this Christmas a great price. Chances are, Amazon will keep these offers around for at least the next week, but there's no guarantee on that. Jump on these offers now before they're gone.