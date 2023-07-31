Amazon's Echo line is home to some of the best smart speakers available. They're easy to use, they give you access to a variety of streaming services, and they come with Alexa, one of the most capable and well-rounded digital assistants on the market. Echo speakers also offer a ton of value, as they are already priced below the competition, and Amazon doesn't mind offering steep discounts to lure customers into its ecosystem. We saw some of the lowest prices we've ever seen during the recent Prime Day sale, and today, Best Buy is doing its best to match them. For a limited time, you can pick up a brand-new Echo speaker for as low as $18.

That $18 will score you the recently-released Amazon Echo Pop speaker, which typically retails for $40. In our review, we really liked the colorful design and perceptive microphone, and we thought it produced some solid audio for its small size. It's certainly not the kind of speaker you'd want to use as your main audio source for a party, or even a small get-together, but it's perfect for personal listening on a desk or bedside table. Plus, at this price, you could put one in 4 or 5 rooms and essentially set up a whole-home, wireless intercom/speaker system for less than $100. It's also worth mentioning that you get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited with purchase.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 For an inexpensive smart speaker that will be used for personal listening or to expand a smart home setup, the Amazon Echo Pop is a great choice. It produces well-rounded audio for its size, and Alexa is about as smart as it gets. Today's discount takes over 50% off the retail price, giving it tremendous bang-for-your buck value. $18 at Best Buy

Other Amazon Echo Speaker deals

If you're looking for more features, or better audio, Best Buy is offering impressive discounts on several other Echo speaker models as well. For $30, you can get the Echo Dot with Clock, which tacks on an LED display for viewing the time and other info, and if you want premium sound and smart home hub functionality, you can bump up to the Echo speaker (4th gen) for $55. Finally, for those looking for the highest audio quality, there's the Echo Studio for $155. It's a hi-res 330W smart speaker with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, and it typically retails for $200. As with the Pop, you get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited with each purchase, and Best Buy is throwing in a free Sengled LED smart bulb ($14 value) with select models as well.

Amazon Echo Dot + free smart bulb: Buy for $23 (save $27)

Amazon Echo Dot Kids: Buy for $28 (save $32)

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock + free smart bulb: Buy for $30 (save $30)

Amazon Echo (4th gen) + free smart bulb: Buy for $55 (save $45)

Amazon Echo Studio + free smart bulb: Buy for $155 (save $45)

Remember that all of these models can easily pair together to create stereo sound, or a whole-home audio network, and they all work with Alexa smart home products for voice commands and other features. And for those that include a free smart bulb, you'll be able to say things like "Alexa, turn off the lights," right out of the box. Just don't take too long to make up your mind — the sale ends soon!