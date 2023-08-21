Voice-enabled smart homes used to be a distant and futuristic concept, but Amazon changed all that with its Alexa-enabled electronics like the Echo. If you haven’t yet started smartening up your home, or if you want to upgrade some of your existing equipment, you could score some discounts on Amazon Echo speakers right now.

From the new Echo Pop to the higher-end Echo Studio, you'll save up to 38% on these devices, which all ship fast and free for Prime members. The offerings include Echo Dots that are designed for kids and 5th-generation devices with prices starting as low as $25.

If you’re an Amazon Echo veteran, be sure to check out the Echo Pop. While it offers some of the same features and functions as the Echo Dot, the design and color options are new and refreshing. In our review of the product, we didn’t rave about the $40 price tag, but this deal makes Amazon’s latest smart speaker a no-brainer. For just $25, you get well-rounded audio, connection to other compatible Echo devices, a perceptive built-in microphone, and privacy protection. This small speaker is a good addition for small spaces like home offices or bedrooms.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $25 $40 Save $15 The Amazon Echo Pop features a front-facing speaker and Eero Wi-Fi range extender functionality for an entry-level $40. This new speaker is down to just $25 on Amazon, making it the newest and cheapest Echo on the market right now. $25 at Amazon

Other Amazon Echo speaker deals

We’re not sure how long this sale will last, but it cuts the price of over a dozen different products from one of the best smart speaker lineups. You’ll save up to $40 on the Echo Studio — Amazon’s best-sounding speaker — and get it for just $160. This hi-res 330W smart speaker comes with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, making it a hit for parties and large gatherings.

There are several different Echo Dot options that are discounted here as well. Instead of dishing out $60 for a smart speaker for your little ones, you can grab a 5th Gen Echo Dot with an owl or dragon design for $45.

There is also, of course, the latest version of the Echo Dot — the 4th Gen. Taking on the same circular shape as its predecessor with an upgraded speaker, the new Echo Dot typically costs almost twice the price. You can expect a savings of $35 on it, bringing it down to just $65.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock: Buy for $50 (save $10)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Buy for $35 (save $15)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids: Buy for $45 (save $15)

Amazon Echo (latest release): Buy for $65 (save $35)

Amazon Echo Studio: Buy for $160 (save $40)

This sale is great for those who want to buy their first Echo Dot and for those who want to add to their system. All of these speakers can pair together to create an audio network at home and can be easily controlled with voice command.