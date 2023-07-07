Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) Deals on Amazon's full Echo lineup $30 $60 Save $30 Amazon's line of Echo Dot and Echo Pop smart speakers are some of the best you'll find right now, opening up smart home controls with Alexa-powered voice commands. With discounts of up to 65% off these nifty little speakers, now's the time to grab one and get the best price possible. Echo models starting at $18 on Amazon

With Amazon dropping offers like this ahead of Prime Day, one might begin to wonder if the big event has already started. Along with some slick deals on Fire TV Sticks and other Alexa-powered devices, the popular Echo Dot (5th Gen), the more budget-friendly Echo Pop, and the premium Echo Studio smart speakers are next on the list to receive big discounts before the sale starts. The timing couldn't be better with these deals if you're an early shopper, as these offers sell out quickly during the actual sale.

Why these Echo smart speakers are worth your money

As some of the best smart speakers available, the Echo Dot, Echo Pop, and Echo Studio speakers offer an excellent way to get your smart home setup started. All three speakers function in just about the same way, but differences in features and price are what set them apart. You'll be able to issue voice commands via Alexa, you can of course listen to your favorite tunes, and connecting other compatible smart devices is quick and easy. However, each offers pros and cons over the others depending on what you're after.

The Echo Pop comes in at a much cheaper price to start, going for $40 normally. This reduced price means some of the more intuitive features are cut, however. Aside from the halved design, most of the more advanced features from the Echo Dot, such as the clock display and temperature sensors, have been removed to offer a more basic speaker. It does have a slightly larger speaker driver, meaning it'll sound a bit better if you're planning to use it mainly for music, however the difference isn't huge. Truthfully, it's tough to recommend the Echo Pop at its regular price, but at $18 for the device itself — or just $19 for the Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Bulb — it's a worthy smart speaker for smaller homes and rooms.

The show stealer, though, is the discount on the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock. Normally going for $60, these early Prime Day deals are chopping 50% off and offering the device itself for just $30. However, you can also grab the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with a free Sengled Smart Bulb for the same price. Featuring a few substantial upgrades from the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the latest version of Amazon's Echo Dot speaker offers a bit more functionality. A new LED display is a great addition, showing time and temperature on command, and a built-in temperature sensor allows for some nifty smart home automation with fans and compatible smart thermostats. The sound quality isn't the greatest in comparison to other smart speakers with clocks on the market, but it performs well enough and the additional features make it a better buy over the Echo Pop.

The Echo Studio offers the best sound quality of the options here, and was designed to deliver an immersive listening experience that adapts to the rooms its placed in. A 20mm tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers, and a 5.3-inch woofer provide incredible clarity and detail, working well for music playback and even as a TV speaker. Support for Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and most other music streaming services offer access to Ultra HD and spatial audio formats, and automatic room adaptation analyzes the placement of the speaker to fine tune audio playback continuously to deliver the best sound possible. However, these premium audio features come with a price tag to match — $215 usually. Thankfully, Amazon is taking $60 off and offering the Echo Studio with a free Sengled Smart Bulb for $160.

These deals usually don't show up until Prime Day arrives, but when they do arrive they sell out pretty quickly. The prices are fantastic, and the addition of a Sengled Smart Bulb offers a cool little smart home package for those looking to liven up their living space with some new ambiance lighting. If you were waiting until next week to get your hands on an Echo smart speaker, you're much better off making the buy now before they're gone.