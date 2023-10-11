Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here, and they're bringing along some phenomenal deals for shoppers looking to smarten up their home. The Amazon Echo Show lineup includes some of the most capable smart displays on the market, and you can snag one, or more, with steep discounts knocking off 50% or more from the sticker price of the Echo Show 5 and others.

If you've been eyeing one of Amazon's premium smart displays like the Echo Show 10, the $90 off definitely sweetens the deal, but you can also get hefty discounts on some of Amazon's other displays like the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5. We've got all the details below.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

The second generation Amazon Echo 8 isn't the absolute latest in the company's smart display lineup, but it has all the essentials you could want in a size that fits perfectly on a kitchen counter top.

The Echo Show 8's dual stereo speakers guarantee enough volume to follow along to your favorite podcast, or even if you want to rock the latest tunes in a mid-sized room. One of the most handy features is the 13MP camera which can be used for video conferencing. The ultra-wide lens is capable of cropping in and following you around the room while keeping you centered in the frame, making it a versatile solution for living room video calls with friends or family. Video calls are further aided by the four microphone array capable of capturing audio from across the room.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 The Amazon Echo Show 8 combines an HD display with an auto-framing 13MP camera that can follow you around the room during video calls. The display can also be used to prop up notes or view photos and videos. Meanwhile, dual 2-inch speakers guarantee excellent audio when you want to crank up the tunes. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is for those who want the absolute best audio from their smart display. The Echo Show 10's large HD display is capable of pivoting to follow you for video calls which look crystal clear over the 13MP auto-framing camera.

The biggest selling point here, however, is the speaker output. Combining dual one-inch tweeters with a three-inch subwoofer, the Echo Show 10 can output thumping bass that belays the size of the smart display. Of course, like other Echo Show displays before it, the Echo Show 10 can be used for watching Netflix or Prime Video content, in addition to all the usual Alexa-based features like the ability to control your smart home using voice or touch.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 $160 $250 Save $90 The Amazon Echo Show 10 combines two tweeters and a subwoofer with a motorized rotating screen that can follow you around a room while you engage in video calls, watch Netflix, or just listen to music. The display is a capable companion to your smart home thanks to its built-in Zigbee hub and integrations with almost all smart home equipment that can be controlled using voice or touch input. $160 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5

As Amazon's smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect companion for your desk or bedside table. The diminutive smart hub is fully capable of controlling your entire smart home and even includes a 2MP camera for impromptu video calls.

While the single speaker might not appeal to avid audiophiles, Amazon claims to have doubled up on the bass, making the speaker perfectly suited for listening to podcasts or ambient music. Of course, you can also use the display to show off your favorite photos when sitting idle.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 features a faster AZ2 processor that guarantees a more responsive experience. Amazon also doubled down on the bass response, making the bedside smart display a great option for listening to podcasts or music. $40 at Amazon

No matter which size you opt for, Amazon's Echo Show smart displays are some of the most capable smart home products on the market with robust integration with third-party equipment, and support for a wide range of music streaming services. Prefer to stay within Google's ecosystem? You might also want to check out our list of the best Google Assistant-enabled smart displays as well.