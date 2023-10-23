Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Worth the upgrade The soon-to-be reigning Alexa smart home hub As smart home technology gets more refined, Amazon's positioned its just-right Echo Show 8 as the leading hub for all your automated and Alexa-controlled devices. Enhanced processing power, spatial audio and user awareness, and Matter and Thread support make it hard to ignore. Pros 40% faster processor Extensive smart ecosystem support Adaptive display scaling More premium design and build quality Cons No 3.5-millimeter audio jack Missing some popular streaming apps $150 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Great for its time Good for Alexa households, but soon outdated The Goldilocks of Amazon's smart display family, the 2nd-generation Echo Show 8 proved the most popular and effective. It's just big enough to provide convenient access to entertainment, news, Alexa controls, how-to videos, and a wide range of other on-demand content. Despite its size, it even delivers great audio. Pros Sounds surprisingly great Decently quick, frustration-free performance Physical camera privacy shutter Cons Camera's in a weird spot No headphone or speaker jack Minimal smart ecosystem interoperability $130 at Amazon



Generational upgrades can be a little underwhelming these days, with manufacturers refining their devices instead of introducing tons of new features each generation. Amazon's new third-generation Echo Show 8, though, not only looks decidedly different, but also packs some hardware and software improvements that make it a must-buy for dedicated smart home enthusiasts. There wasn't anything majorly wrong with the 2021 Echo Show 8, and in fact we actually liked it quite a bit, but the new one offers enhanced connectivity and even further improved audio, at only a $20 list price increase over the first two versions.

Price, specs & availability

The first two Echo Show 8s cost $130 at launch, and the third-gen checks in slightly higher at $150. That's not a huge increase, but it's reasonable to expect some notable internal changes alongside the Show 8's first price hike. While Amazon's a little tight-lipped about explicit hardware specs, what we do know is pretty reassuring.

Moving away from an effective but slightly underpowered MediaTek chipset, the Echo Show 8 now sports an Amazon-customized SoC for improved performance and efficiency. There's also an additional radio array that pushes the new Show 8 firmly into next-generation smart home territory.

The 2021 Echo Show 8's been widely available at multiple retailers since release. The upgraded model's slated to hit the market on October 25, and with a keen eye you might even be able to find a money-saving bundle including it and a helpful smart home device like an indoor security camera.



Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Chipset Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine MediaTek MT 8183 Display 1,200 × 800, 8" 1,200 × 800, 8" Sound 2" full range drivers, passive bass radiator 2" stereo speakers, passive bass radiator Colors Charcoal or Glacier White Charcoal or Glacier White Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth LE, Matter Dimensions 200mm x 139mm x 106mm 7.9”x 5.4”x 3.9" Weight 1034 grams 36.6 oz Camera 13MP 13MP Integrations Alexa Alexa

Design

Amazon typically stays pretty conservative with its generational design updates, and the 3rd-gen Echo Show 8 doesn't buck any Echo smart display trends in a major way. While the design enhancements aren't exactly mind-blowing, you won't mistake it for the old model. Sure, the 2021 Show 8 looked fine, but the new one kicks it up a notch.

Edge-to-edge glass covering the display might not sound like a big deal, but it goes a long way toward convincing us the new Show 8's a premium piece of equipment. The fabric on the back is a little finer, and the slightly more bulbous body is noticeable, but doesn't look awkward or weird at all.

Thankfully, the 3rd gen moves this unfortunately placed camera to the center of the device

Speaking of subtle improvements, the Show 8 prides itself on making video calls convenient, but the corner camera placement made perspective a little odd. In its third iteration, the Show 8's camera has finally been repositioned to the middle of the top bezel, bringing it in line with every other sanely designed, camera-containing device on the planet. Collectively, these design changes are definitely all positive, but is there enough going on behind the scenes to warrant an upgrade? If you're into convenient, fast performance and vast smart home support, probably.

Performance

The 2021 Show 8 wasn't exactly slow, but it did have some hiccups from time to time during everyday use if you ended up using on-screen navigation (which we actually didn't use much). So Amazon's new in-house SoC with AZ2 Neural Network Engine (apparently another entry in the modern AI buzzword glossary) doesn't serve to make the device respond to inputs any faster, and it didn't need to. Instead, the new processor enables a slew of interesting features that Amazon's baked into its newly refreshed Echo Show interface.

In other words, the 2023 Show 8's increased processing should give the Echo Show 8 the edge as one of Amazon's best smart displays.

Software

There's no shortage of user-friendly, accessibility-minded, convenience-centric features integrated within the Show 8's operating system. The 2021 model had most of these, but the improved processing makes them that much more effective. It's honestly a pretty impressive list:

Adaptive Listening increases Alexa's attention span, ensuring you can get your entire voice command in before it starts to act

increases Alexa's attention span, ensuring you can get your entire voice command in before it starts to act VoiceView screen reading narrates what's displayed to accommodate the visually impaired

screen reading narrates what's displayed to accommodate the visually impaired Alexa Accessibility provides further options for high-contrast displays, colorblindness-friendly color palettes, and audio indicators in addition to visual indicators that Alexa heard your command

provides further options for high-contrast displays, colorblindness-friendly color palettes, and audio indicators in addition to visual indicators that Alexa heard your command Real Time Text lets you input text during live video calls

lets you input text during live video calls Preferred Speaking Rate lets you adjust how quickly Alexa speaks

And those are only some of the convenient, accessible features Amazon's added to its Show 8 interface. It's a worthy attempt at making this a device that fits seamlessly with anybody's life, and helps people of all ages and ability levels improve their lives with easy voice connectivity and straightforward smart home control.

You'll find a handful of even more interesting features on the third-gen Echo Show 8. Its Adaptive Content function actively detects where in the room the user is, and dynamically scales the display, so you can see it easily wherever you are. And as you walk up to the smart display, it smoothly transitions into a comprehensive touchscreen control panel with detailed information on media playback, news, video tutorials, or whatever else you're using it for.

One note on media playback, though: As an Amazon product, the new Show 8 intentionally doesn't play nice with some competing streaming services. You won't be able to watch Disney+ or HBOMax content on the 2023 Echo Show 8, which is the same as last time.

The 2023 Echo Show 8 also replaces the ancient Micro-USB with a USB-C plug

Amazon's also added room audio correction, which gathers feedback from its own playback to automatically adjust audio settings and make the most of its 2-inch, full-range drivers. Quite frankly, we were outright impressed by the 2021 Show 8's audio quality (especially given its size), and the 2023 update sounds even better.

Not to be outdone by today's supposedly revolutionary machine learning algorithms, Amazon has finally put its own large language model into real-world use. Yep, that's right, Alexa on the Echo Show 8 is now an AI chatbot. Like other LLM chatbots, it might not be able to do your homework for you and it won't take over the world, but it will be able to hold fluid, sensible, even entertaining conversations that would leave even Alan Turing impressed.

Along with the previously released fourth-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker and also-upcoming Amazon Echo Hub, the new Show 8 makes the third full-featured Amazon smart home hub, with various in-depth and specialized features that make it easy to manage both common and obscure smart home devices. For example, it adapts the Echo Show 15's widgets into more compact quick access options, making it especially easy to get into the nitty gritty of fine-tuning your smartest electronics. And that's where you'll find the real meat of this must-have upgrade over the 2021 Show 8.

Connectivity

Echo Show 8 - 2nd Gen Dual-band Wi-Fi makes streaming (from supported services) a breeze

It's 2023. Fridges have Wi-Fi and toasters have Bluetooth. So what's a smart display to do if it wants to stay on top of the smart technology game? Add Zigbee, Thread, and Matter support, of course.

While yet another standard (or two) isn't always as helpful as manufacturers might hope, the upstart Matter protocol sure seems to be a game-changer. The Matter standard allows for software interoperability among any certified devices, and the Thread layer encompasses the physical Wi-Fi and Zigbee communications that let those devices actually communicate.

Zigbee's actually one of today's oldest active wireless standards (standardized 20 years ago), and unlike its competitor Z-Wave, is still alive and thriving. Instead of adding more devices to the often crowded 2.4- and 5-GHz channels of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it's also able to operate at 868 MHz and from 902-928 MHz. This lets you pack tons of smart bulbs, plugs, toasters, fridges, etc. into your expanding smart home without cratering Wi-Fi performance. You absolutely need a Zigbee radio to take full advantage of Thread and Matter's extensive compatibility, and its inclusion is one of the biggest signs that the Echo Show 8 isn't kidding around.

Then there's Amazon Sidewalk connectivity. If your Wi-Fi goes out and there are other Sidewalk-enabled devices around, they can help each other out to ensure your critical smart devices don't fail and lead to disaster. Sidewalk can also increase the range of outdoor smart gadgets like pet trackers.

Which one's right for you?

This year's third-generation Echo Show 8 is undeniably the way forward. If you don't yet have a smart display and you're in the market, it's a no-brainer, since it sits right in the sweet spot of size, price, and performance. Of course, the same could be said for the 2021 model, but it simply doesn't have the connectivity that makes the 2023 version such a smart home powerhouse.

The new one's even a great choice for people who use a lot of smart home device but don't often rely on Alexa for voice control. In fact, the improved performance, response quickness, and advanced LLM-powered chat capabilities may well convince a lot of users to start talking to Alexa more.

For that matter, if you already own a second-generation Show 8, we recommend at least considering the upgrade. It's not exactly critical, but its Zigbee, Matter, and Thread support will vastly expand the variety of devices you can add to your setup. It's hard to overstate just how versatile this new, reasonably priced smart home hub and display can be as the keystone to an automated home. And that's before you even get into upgrades like audio room correction and improved driver performance. We're happy to report that the 2023 Echo Show 8 smart display is a clear winner, and great purchase for many smart home fans.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Improved performance, a redesigned and all-glass face, improved bass response and room correction, and an integrated Large Language Model make this a fantastic smart display. But the real magic lies in the Thread, Matter, and Zigbee support that give it access to a massive range of new smart devices. Chipset Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine Display 1,200 × 800, 8" Sound 2" full range drivers, passive bass radiator Colors Charcoal or Glacier White Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk Dimensions 200mm x 139mm x 106mm Weight 1034 grams Camera 13MP Integrations Alexa $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

"So," you might ask, "why does Amazon even sell the third-gen Echo Show 8 anymore?" And that's a reasonable question! If you like the idea of a smart display for organizational, informational, tutorial, and light entertainment purposes, it is still a worthwhile device. If you're not concerned with wide-ranging smart home compatibility (that is, if you don't have a ton of smart devices and are OK with their current level of integration), you might not miss the Matter, Thread, and Zigbee support that make the 2023 version a next-gen device. In that case, you might be satisfied with the second-gen Show 8 — but only if you can find it at a significant discount.