Amazon's excellent Echo smart display lineup has gotten its 2023 revamp, and we now have an upgraded version of the Echo Show 8 smart display and a brand-new device in the form of the Echo Hub.

The Echo Hub is the company's new smart home controller. However, it shares several features with the Echo Show 8 (2023), including Alexa support. So what exactly makes these two smart home-related products different, and which is right for you? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023 or 3rd gen) and the Echo Hub are similarly priced. The Show 8 is slightly cheaper at $150, whereas the Echo Hub will set you back by $180. While the Show 8 is currently available on Amazon, there is no word on the exact availability of the Echo Hub. Amazon says pre-orders for the Hub will open soon, followed by availability later this year.

Now, let's look at the raw specifications of the two devices.



Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) Amazon Echo Hub Colors Charcoal or Glacier White White Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Sidewalk Price $150 $180 Dimensions 200mm x 139mm x 106mm 202mm x 137mm x 15mm Weight 1034 grams 365 grams Camera 13MP No Integrations Alexa Alexa Resolution 1280 x 800 pixels 1280 x 800 pixels Speakers 2x2.0” neodymium stereo speakers with passive bass radiator Dual stereo speakers Microphone Yes Yes Microphone switch Yes Yes Power source 30W power adapter (included) 12.5W power adapter (included), power-over-ethernet, USB-C PD adapter

Design and display

Design is one of the biggest differentiators between the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Hub. The Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) clearly looks like a hybrid of a smart speaker and a tablet with a large speaker module sticking out its back. The overall design has changed from the last generation, but the speakers still stick pretty far back, and there are huge bezels around the display. The camera now sits in the center, which is a much-welcome change, and there is a physical shutter for privacy. Given its design, the Show 8 is meant to be used as a tabletop device and can't be mounted on a wall.

The Echo Hub looks quite similar to a tablet, with its slim profile and large display. Both Echo devices have the same 8-inch HD+ screen, which is large enough to view everything clearly but not too large to stand out. Amazon hopes you'll the Echo Hub on a wall using the included wall mount, with easily accessible buttons even after you hang the device. But if you prefer a tabletop placement, you can buy an optional mount. There is not much else in terms of the Echo Hub design. Like the Echo Show 8, its display is surrounded by huge bezels. But you don't get any cameras. Instead, the Hub uses infrared sensors to detect when someone is approaching to wake up the display.

Features

There are several apparent overlaps between the Echo Show 8 (2023) and Echo Hub in terms of features, as both use the same underlying operating system. But some things also set them apart. For example, the Echo Hub is designed to be a smart home control panel, a single access point to control and monitor your smart home devices. So, while it relies on the widgets found in the Echo Show device, it also has dedicated widgets for smart home tasks, such as widgets for smart home devices, security cameras, smart locks, home security systems, and more.

You can also set up Routines, customize the Dashboard to your liking, and connect thousands of devices. It works seamlessly with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Sidewalk, Thread, and Matter devices. Plus, beyond the smart home-specific widgets, it has access to all the widgets you'll find on an Echo Show device. The Echo Hub is a fully functional Alexa device with built-in stereo speakers and a microphone array.

In comparison, the Show 8 is primarily a smart display. So, although it allows you to control your smart home devices, that is not its primary function. You can play videos, watch streaming shows, make video calls, play music, and do much more. In a way, it's more versatile than the Echo Hub.

For instance, as it houses dual 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers with a passive bass radiator, it can produce room-filling sound, something that you won't get on the Echo Hub. Connecting its other speakers to the Hub is ideal if you really want to enjoy your content. The Show 8 also supports spatial audio, room acoustic sensing, and noise reduction technology.

As mentioned earlier, thanks to the included 13MP camera, the Show 8 allows you to video call your contacts. And like the Echo Hub, it can pair with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter devices and work as an Alexa device.

Which makes more sense for you?

Before deciding between the Echo Show 8 and Echo Hub, you must consider your use case. This is because the Echo Hub is most suitable for people who just want a device to control the smart home stuff and maybe do some Alexa things. But it can't be your display to read recipes in the kitchen or watch videos on your couch. It's feature-rich for a smart home controller but not much more.

However, if you want a device that can not only control your smart home devices but also allow you to make video calls or watch streaming shows, the Echo Show 8 (2023) is a much better option. It's also cheaper and has much better speakers than the Echo Hub. That said, its smart home controls aren't as seamless as the Echo Hub, and you can't mount it sleekly on the wall.