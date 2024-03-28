Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $100 $150 Save $50 The 2023 Echo Show 8 packs a more powerful processor and a spatial audio speaker that delivers room-filling sound. It also supports all the possible smart home and connectivity standards you can think of. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

There are hardly any smart displays better than Amazon's Echo Show 8 (2023) on the market right now with Alexa support. The company's latest smart display builds on its predecessor, packing all the right upgrades, like support for spatial audio and all the smart home standards you can think of. At $150, the Echo Show is more expensive than its predecessor. But if you take advantage of Amazon's latest deal, you can get the smart display for just $99, saving 33% on its MSRP.

What makes the Echo Show 8 (2023) special?

The Echo Show features the same design as its predecessor, though it now features an edge-to-edge cover glass. The speaker is also covered by a fabric that feels better to touch. Amazon repositioned the 13MP camera, which now sits in the middle of the top bezel. This makes the smart display ideal for making video calls, as the odd landscape placement of the camera on previous Echo Show models made for an awkward angle. Auto-framing support further helps ensure you are always in frame.

The Echo Show will surprise you with its sound quality, especially with spatial audio, all thanks to its pair of 2.0-inch neodymium stereo speakers with a passive bass radiator. You might even find the volume too loud at the maximum level.

In addition to the room-filing spatial audio speaker, the Echo Show 8 (2023) ships with an octa-core chip and Amazon's AZ2 neural engine. The latter allows Alexa to process common voice commands locally for faster response. Additionally, the smart display supports all possible connectivity options and smart home standards: Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth LE, Thread, Zigbee, Matter, and Sidewalk.

Given the features, the Echo Show 8 (2023) is a no-brainer, especially with Amazon dropping its price to as low as $100. Once your smart display arrives, check out the best Echo Show 8 mounts and stands to elevate your experience further.