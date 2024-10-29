Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) 6 / 10 $50 $90 Save $40 The Echo Show 5 boasts a 5.5-inch display, making it a versatile hub for entertainment and communication. Stream shows, follow recipes, and make video calls to friends or other Echo Show users. With support for popular services like Spotify, you’ll have a vast library of content at your fingertips. $50 at Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday event is always a prime time to score top-notch smart displays at seriously low prices. In past years, we’ve seen unbeatable discounts on Amazon’s lineup of smart speakers and displays, and this year is no exception. Even before the big sales event, we’re already spotting some impressive discounts—like the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023) going for 44% off right now.

Right now, you can grab this smart display for only $50—down from its usual $90 price tag. This $40 discount makes it easier than ever to bring Alexa’s features, video calls, and streaming right into your home.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Show 5?

The Echo Show 5 is a slick, compact smart assistant with a 5.5-inch screen that’s perfect for managing your smart home in style. Powered by Alexa, it makes controlling your space, streaming shows, and video chatting a breeze. Its small size fits neatly into cozy spots, keeping things simple and clutter-free.

In our Echo Show 5 review, we highlighted how its compact screen is just right for quick video calls or setting up a minimalist streaming space in tighter areas. If you’re concerned about privacy, it comes with a handy camera cover. Plus, when it's not being used, the Echo Show 5 transforms into a digital photo frame, letting you display your favorite pictures with ease.

This device is upgraded with a smart ambient light sensor that tweaks the screen brightness on its own, a convenient tap-to-snooze option, and a relaxing sunrise alarm to start your day gently. It also integrates effortlessly with other Alexa-compatible devices, letting you check your video doorbell and control all your connected devices with simple voice commands.

Its small size also makes it easy to fit on any nightstand or countertop. You can personalize the clock faces and alarm sounds to make it a perfect bedside buddy, and with Alexa Routines, you can automate tasks like dimming lights—all with just one voice command.