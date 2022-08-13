Out of all of Amazon's smart displays you can get, the Echo Show 5 smart display comes in at an extremely versatile size. You can plop it down anywhere in the house: your bedside table, a random shelf, or on the living room table, even. You get the time, the weather, all the convenience that Alexa provides, and even chat with your friends and family with it. And you can grab one for yourself for less than half-price right now.

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5" display, a single 1.7" speaker for all your music and podcast needs, and a 2MP camera for video calls (you can pull the privacy shutter on the camera and switch off the mic any time you want). Of course, with Alexa, you've got a number of Skills and plenty of integrations with other smart home appliances like lights and locks.

Grab an Amazon Echo Show 5 for 53% off

Amazon - $40The display often retails at its astonishing full MSRP of $85, but is also subject to frequent though unpredictable sales which have lately taken it as low as $50. But most recently, further discounts have pushed the Echo Show 5 down to $40. It's a price that's sure to disappear in a heartbeat on a product which you very well might have space and desire for.

Android Police has a review of the Echo Show 5 and, honestly, this is about the price we'd pay for one in the first place. You can watch video on it, but you'd have to be really comfortable with compromise in terms of viewing position, audio quality, and a few other aspects. That said, we wouldn't discount its utility as an alarm, a dedicated place to chat with your loved ones, and a conduit to your smart home. All that for $40? It's the right price.