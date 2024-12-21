Amazon has taken its smart display lineup to new heights with the new Echo Show 21. It features a massive 21-inch screen, Fire TV built-in, and extensive smart home integration. With all this, it aims to be the ultimate home entertainment and smart home hub. But is bigger really better? Let’s explore what makes the Echo Show 21 shine — and where it falls short.
Amazon Echo Show 21
The Amazon Echo Show 21 is Amazon's most advanced smart display. It doubles as a Fire TV (thanks to the included remote), as well as a smart home hub, allowing you to control your smart home devices without an additional device.
- Packed with features
- Remote included
- Built-in privacy features
- Integrated smart home hub
- Expensive
- Too big for most homes
- Average audio quality
- Stand is optional ($100)
Price, availability, and specs
Bigger and pricier
The Amazon Echo Show Hub is available directly on Amazon for $400. Keep in mind that it doesn't ship with a stand, so you'll need to purchase one separately if you want to place it on a flat surface. The original stand costs $100.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 1080p
- Speakers
- 2 built-in
- Driver size
- 2" woofers and 0.6" tweeters
- Microphone
- Yes
- Microphone switch
- Yes
- Camera
- Yes, 13MP
- Dimensions
- 21.4"W x 13.2"H x 1.5"D
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter
- Power source
- Barrell adapter
- Audio in/out
- No
- Controls
- Buttons + Remote
- Integrations
- Alexa
- Colors
- White
- Price
- $400