Amazon has taken its smart display lineup to new heights with the new Echo Show 21. It features a massive 21-inch screen, Fire TV built-in, and extensive smart home integration. With all this, it aims to be the ultimate home entertainment and smart home hub. But is bigger really better? Let’s explore what makes the Echo Show 21 shine — and where it falls short.

Amazon Echo Show 21 7 / 10 The Amazon Echo Show 21 is Amazon's most advanced smart display. It doubles as a Fire TV (thanks to the included remote), as well as a smart home hub, allowing you to control your smart home devices without an additional device. Pros Packed with features

Remote included

Built-in privacy features

Integrated smart home hub Cons Expensive

Too big for most homes

Average audio quality

Stand is optional ($100) $400 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Bigger and pricier

The Amazon Echo Show Hub is available directly on Amazon for $400. Keep in mind that it doesn't ship with a stand, so you'll need to purchase one separately if you want to place it on a flat surface. The original stand costs $100.

Specifications Resolution 1080p Speakers 2 built-in Driver size 2" woofers and 0.6" tweeters Microphone Yes Microphone switch Yes Camera Yes, 13MP Dimensions 21.4"W x 13.2"H x 1.5"D Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter Power source Barrell adapter Audio in/out No Controls Buttons + Remote Integrations Alexa Colors White Price $400 Expand

What’s good about the Echo Show 21?

It packs plenty of features in a single device