Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 $170 $250 Save $80 The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Amazon's newest and largest smart display, the Amazon Echo Show 15, is a hit on social media, and it's not hard to see why. All it takes is a short video of a busy parent demonstrating how they use the device to keep their family organized for you to know why it's a game changer. The Show 15 is our Premium Pick in our roundup of the best Amazon Echo smart displays, and it's down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 features a 15-inch HD display that plays home to a number of Alexa-powered widgets like calendar, weather, to-do lists, and grocery lists. This allows you to see important information at a glance, and you can interact with it using voice commands like, "Alexa, add eggnog to the grocery list." You can also use the smart display to look up recipes, pull up step-by-step cooking instructions, and even order takeouts. It's the perfect kitchen companion!

The Echo Show 15 works with Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, and Amazon says there is an update on the way that will add the full Fire TV experience. You can also use the Show 15 to listen to music and podcasts, and it can act as a digital photo frame, displaying your cherished photo albums from Amazon Photos or Facebook.

If you're already in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem and looking to add a smart display, the Show 15 at this price is a no-brainer. If you're looking for other deals on smart home devices, be sure to check out the best Black Friday Smart Home Deals today.