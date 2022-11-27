Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $170 $250 Save $80 Want a smart display that makes video calling a breeze? Look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 10. With a pivoting base and a 13MP camera, the Echo Show will always keep you in focus when on a video call. Sure, the $250 sticker price is on the expensive side, but this Cyber Monday discount makes it way more affordable. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Missed buying an Amazon Echo Show smart display this Black Friday? Worry not! Cyber Monday is ready to help extend those savings, and you can grab the 3rd gen Echo Show 10 at a massive 32% discount, bringing the price of the Alexa-powered smart display from $250 down to $170. Not only that, but if you're a Prime member who hasn't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, there's an offer to get started with six months of free service.

With a 10.1-inch HD screen, you can use the Echo Show to make video calls, watch videos on Netflix or YouTube, play music on Spotify, and even turn it into a photo frame.

Why should you buy the Echo Show 10?

The smart display market is pretty crowded, but the Echo Show 10 is among our favorite smart displays for two reasons. First up, there's the very cool rotating base, which allows the display to pivot and keep you centered while on a video call. This is a pretty unique feature that you won't find on other smart display, and if you're ever concerned about your privacy, there's a physical shutter for the camera.

We also love how the Echo Show 10 can act as a Zigbee hub and control other smart home devices in your house. It will also gain Matter support by early 2023, helping with future-proofing.

While these are both cool features to have, maybe you feel like they don't quite justify the full $250 asking price of the Echo Show 10. That's exactly why you shouldn't miss this Cyber Monday deal on the smart display that drops its price to a much more reasonable $170.