The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Show 10 is among the best Echo smart displays you can buy in 2022. And if you desire an even bigger smart display that can act as a Fire TV, there's the Echo Show 15. Ahead of Black Friday, these smart displays from Amazon are back to their Prime Day prices, making it the perfect time to pick one up. You can get the massive Echo Show 15 for $170, down $80 from its $250 MSRP. And if you want a regular smart display that makes video calling easier, the Echo Show 10 is also down to the same price.

The Echo Show 10 and Show 15 cater to different sets of users. The former can be your perfect kitchen companion, with its 10-inch HD display showing you personalized recipes and providing step-by-step cooking instructions. It houses a 13MP camera with a rotating base that helps keep you in the frame even while moving when on a video call. And when you want complete privacy, there's a physical shutter for the camera.

Besides talking to Alexa, watching videos, and doing video calls, the Echo Show 10 can act as a Zigbee hub and control other smart home devices in your house.

The Echo Show 15 is ideal for your living room (or kitchen) if you are looking for a smart display that can act as a photo frame, let you catch up on your favorite TV shows, and more. You can even pin widgets to its home screen to quickly check the weather, calendar appointments, and reminders. And soon, the Echo Show 15 will also provide you access to Fire TV and its content catalog. You can pair the third-gen Alexa Voice Remote to navigate through the content.

There's no Zigbee wireless radio inside the massive display, so you won't be able to use it to control your smart home devices.

Once your smart display arrives, check out the best Amazon Echo tips and tricks to get the most out of it.