Prime Day is especially huge for deals on electronics, so it makes perfect sense for Amazon to get ahead of the game and lure us gadget lovers to its own ever-expanding brands of entertainment and smart home devices. Deals on great smart speakers and displays, like the ultra-versatile Echo Show 10 and super-convenient Echo Dot, make it easier than ever to get into the smart home game. We're also big fans of the relatively upstart Omni Fire TV range, which comes in standard Ultra HD and QLED color filtering flavors.
It's also the perfect time to upgrade to a high-speed, wide-coverage Wi-Fi 6 network using an Eero mesh system. We're especially fond of the three-pack for large houses. And if you're looking for an excellent security system or a straightforward security camera, both the midrange Ring and entry-level Blink families are heavily discounted for the next several days, with some of the best options at 40–50% off.
Amazon Fire TV Omni SeriesBest overall$100 $400 Save $300
The star of the show here is the 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV. It's a fine TV, if not exactly high-end, and we've never seen one of its quality as low as its $100 price tag for the next few days. It sports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, in addition to the streamlined smart home interface Amazon's known for.
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2Best value$47 $95 Save $48
For constant access to your front door and anybody who might be standing there, you can't beat the value of the Blink Video Doorbell. It's great for owners and renters, of houses and apartments, because you're able to use it without installing any wiring whatsoever. Plus, it's a steal, now at half off when bundled with the required Sync Module.
Eero 6+Premium pick$195 $355 Save $160
To make sure you're getting the most out of your cutting-edge smartphone, you'll need a Wi-Fi 6 router like this one from Eero. In particular, take note of the three-unit bundle that comes with a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which can cover a considerable square footage. You'll save over $150 altogether with this bundle, which does great at maximizing bandwidth and consistent connectivity.
Amazon Echo Show 10For Alexa Enthusiasts$163 $250 Save $87
A graceful marriage of smart speaker and smart display, the Echo Show 10 is the perfect size for leading you on culinary adventures with new recipes or easy video chats with friends or family. It even has a motor inside that automatically rotates, so you can always see it clearly. It's normally pretty pricey, but it's a great recommendation now that it's $87 off for Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series$460 $600 Save $140
You might not expect Amazon to produce high-end TVs. We were also pleasantly surprised by its Omni series' quality, especially when it comes to the more premium lineup that features QLED color filtration. We particularly like the 55-inch model (the most popular size), and its impressive $140 discount makes it hard to pass up, but only for the next few days.
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)$23 $50 Save $27
Amazon's 5th-generation Echo Dot smart speaker isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it does make a notable improvement over its predecessor in terms of sound. Other subtle upgrades, like tap-sensing controls and a temperature sensor also make it more functional than before. There's even a built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender. While it's not usually very expensive, it's an outright bargain right now, at just a hair over $20.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen)$150 $250 Save $100
Tying together the entire Ring family, the eight-piece Ring Alarm kit comes in at $100 off during Amazon's shopping holiday. Perfect for small homes, it includes a base station, keypad, motion detector, range extender, and four door and window sensors. It's exactly 40% off, and you can bundle it with the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 8 smart display for a 45% overall discount.
Ring Stick Up Cam$60 $100 Save $40
Forget screwdrivers and wiring; the Ring Stick Up Cam affixes to the wall and runs on a long-lasting, rechargeable battery, making it one of the most straightforward smart security cams on the market. Coupled with Ring's user-friendly app and vast camera and doorbell ecosystem, the Stick Up Cam's $40 discount makes it a great purchase this week.
Blink Mini$18 $35 Save $17
Whether you want to keep tabs on pets or kids, or gain some peace of mind that your property's all safe, you can't do so for much cheaper than the Blink Mini this Prime Day. Just $17.50 gets you one of the most compact and easy-to-use indoor cameras available, with a footprint small enough to fit anywhere. It's the perfect way to extend video coverage to that one angle you can't quite see.
Amazon Echo
You're probably familiar with the 4th-gen Amazon Echo and its smaller relative, the Echo Dot, but take a look at the less well-known options like the tiny Echo Pop and purpose-built Echo Auto. And don't dismiss the Echo Show smart display family, which makes it as easy as possible to manage an Alexa smart home.
- Amazon Echo Pop ($18, 55% off)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) ($23, 54% off)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) ($30, 50% off)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids ($28, 53% off)
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) ($55, 45% off)
- Amazon Echo Studio ($155, 23% off)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) ($45, 50% off)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) ($60, 55% off)
- Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) ($163, 35% off)
- Amazon Echo Show 15 ($182, 35% off)
- Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen) ($35, 36% off)
Amazon Fire TV
Didn't know Amazon makes its own TVs? Actually, you'll be surprised how great Omni Fire TVs look for the price. Of course, the $100 43-inch model really takes the cake in terms of value, but the color coverage of the QLED versions is hard to beat at this price.
- Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($100, 75% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($410, 15% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($430, 22% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($560, 26% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV ($720, 31% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV ($430, 19% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV ($460, 23% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K ($23, 55% off)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K Max ($25, 55% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube ($110, 21% off)
Blink
Compact and even more affordable than normal, Blink cameras offer peace of mind without hassle. You'll save over half on a multi-unit Blink Outdoor bundle, and exactly half on the no-nonsense Blink Video Doorbell.
- Blink Mini ($18, 50% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 1-camera system ($50, 50% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2-camera system ($80, 56% off)
- Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 3-camera system ($105, 58% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell with Sync Module ($48, 50% off)
- Blink Video Doorbell w/out Sync Module ($30, 50% off)
Eero
While some Wi-Fi 6 setups still cost an arm and a leg, not Eero's. The biggest discount is on the three-unit Eero 6+ package, but power users will be impressed with $150 in savings on the high-end Eero Pro 6E offering.
- Amazon Eero 6+ mesh router ($90, 36% off)
- Amazon Eero 6+ mesh system (2-pack) ($155, 35% off)
- Amazon Eero 6+ mesh system (3-pack with Fire TV Stick 4K Max) ($195, 45% off)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh router ($180, 28% off)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh system (2-pack) ($280, 30% off)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh system (3-pack) ($400, 27% off)
Ring
One of the most popular security camera and video doorbell lines in the country, the significant Prime Day discounts on Ring products are well appreciated. In particular, it's a great time to spring for a Video Doorbell Pro 2, or add an ultra-bright Ring Floodlight to your driveway.
- Ring Stick Up Cam (Battery) ($60, 40% off)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) ($30, 50% off)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus ($120, 40% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020) ($55, 45% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ($150, 40% off)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) ($150, 40% off)