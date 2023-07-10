Prime Day is especially huge for deals on electronics, so it makes perfect sense for Amazon to get ahead of the game and lure us gadget lovers to its own ever-expanding brands of entertainment and smart home devices. Deals on great smart speakers and displays, like the ultra-versatile Echo Show 10 and super-convenient Echo Dot, make it easier than ever to get into the smart home game. We're also big fans of the relatively upstart Omni Fire TV range, which comes in standard Ultra HD and QLED color filtering flavors.

It's also the perfect time to upgrade to a high-speed, wide-coverage Wi-Fi 6 network using an Eero mesh system. We're especially fond of the three-pack for large houses. And if you're looking for an excellent security system or a straightforward security camera, both the midrange Ring and entry-level Blink families are heavily discounted for the next several days, with some of the best options at 40–50% off.

Amazon Echo

You're probably familiar with the 4th-gen Amazon Echo and its smaller relative, the Echo Dot, but take a look at the less well-known options like the tiny Echo Pop and purpose-built Echo Auto. And don't dismiss the Echo Show smart display family, which makes it as easy as possible to manage an Alexa smart home.

Amazon Fire TV

Didn't know Amazon makes its own TVs? Actually, you'll be surprised how great Omni Fire TVs look for the price. Of course, the $100 43-inch model really takes the cake in terms of value, but the color coverage of the QLED versions is hard to beat at this price.

Blink

Compact and even more affordable than normal, Blink cameras offer peace of mind without hassle. You'll save over half on a multi-unit Blink Outdoor bundle, and exactly half on the no-nonsense Blink Video Doorbell.

Eero

While some Wi-Fi 6 setups still cost an arm and a leg, not Eero's. The biggest discount is on the three-unit Eero 6+ package, but power users will be impressed with $150 in savings on the high-end Eero Pro 6E offering.

Ring

One of the most popular security camera and video doorbell lines in the country, the significant Prime Day discounts on Ring products are well appreciated. In particular, it's a great time to spring for a Video Doorbell Pro 2, or add an ultra-bright Ring Floodlight to your driveway.