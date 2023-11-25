Amazon Echo Pop with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb $18 $63 Save $45 Amazon's Echo Pop speaker is an incredibly affordable way get Alexa in your living room, especially for Cyber Monday: the little speaker is down from $40 to just $18, and Amazon's throwing in a free TP-Link smart light bulb to boot. $18 at Amazon

Entry-level smart speakers have been extremely affordable lately: Nest Minis and Echo Dots are practically free anymore, with Google and Amazon giving them out like candy for various promotions over the years. Still, this Cyber Monday weekend smart speaker deal bears mentioning: right now, for $18, you can get an Echo Pop speaker and a full-color TP-Link smart light bulb. At full price, this bundle would cost $63, making for a savings of $45 — 71% off.

Why you should buy the Echo Pop/TP-Link bundle this Cyber Monday weekend

The Echo Pop is Amazon's entry-level Alexa smart speaker, sitting under even the affordable Echo Dot in the company's lineup. We reviewed the Pop over the summer, and we liked it pretty well. However, AP's Mark Knapp did find it was a questionable value at its $40 MSRP: "You can safely skip the Echo Pop unless it's actually cheaper than its Echo and Echo Dot siblings," he wrote, "and ideally considerably cheaper." At $18, with a free smart bulb, that condition has been well and truly met by this deal.

The Echo Pop is more of a means of communicating with Alexa than it is a powerful media machine — its small speaker driver pushes sound without much bass, and it can get grating at high volumes. But it'll let you interact with Amazon's virtual assistant just as well as any other Alexa-equipped speaker will, and its audio quality is more than good enough for a podcast or some background music in a smaller room.

The included, free Kasa smart bulb is a full-color model that connects directly to your home Wi-Fi, no hub required, making it a very versatile option. You can control it with TP-Link's companion app or connect it to Alexa for voice control and automation options — perfect for trying out your new Echo Pop's home control features.

