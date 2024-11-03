Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is more than what it seems, not only being a reliable smart speaker that delivers good audio, but it can also work as an Eero extender as well. Furthermore, it also has a range of features that make it extremely versatile. And best of all, it's now just $18 for a limited time. $18 at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers you can buy, nabbing multiple entries in our top recommendations for 2024. Of course, if this is your first time buying a smart speaker, it can be hard to choose one that will fit your lifestyle. But if you're looking for great value, we think that Amazon's Echo Pop speaker is a great choice.

Not only does it pack a solid set of features, along with good sound, but it now comes in at just $18. Normally, this speaker has a retail price of $40, which is still good. But if you act fast right now, you can save 55% off the original retail price for a limited time.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Pop speaker?

The thing that makes this speaker so great is that it looks so simple, yet it manages to offer so much. When it comes to the design, you can see that it has a look that allows it to seamlessly blend in with any environment. It also helps that it comes in a few colors, making it easy to pick one up in a shade that matches your personality.

When it comes to the hardware, you get a single speaker setup, a slim indicator light, along with a few hardware buttons on the top. The hardware buttons are to control the volume of the speaker, and there's even a button to mute the microphone when you want to maintain your privacy.

Of course, the setup process is dead simple, you just plug it in, set it up in the app, and you're good to go. From here, you can stream your favorite music, ask Amazon's Alexa for assistance using your voice, and even take calls. Furthermore, you can also set timers and reminders, and control additional smart home products.

What's great is that this also acts as an eero extender as well, just in case you need to boost the signal in your space. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this speaker, and at its current price, this speaker is an absolute steal. Just grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.