We’ve come a long way from the old day when you had to manually operate your speakers. Yes, regular speakers still exist, but now we also have smart speakers that work without anything other than the sound of your voice. You can grab a number of Alexa-powered smart speakers right now, but this sale for the Amazon Echo Pop is one you should check out. This smart speaker is great for small spaces and adds a nice pop to any room, so check out the Amazon Echo Pop for just $22 today.

Why Amazon Echo Pop is worth buying

The Echo Pop is designed differently. If you took a traditional orb-shaped Amazon Echo speaker and literally chopped it in half, you'd have something that looks a lot like the Echo Pop's half-sphere form factor. The style of this smart speaker is more vibrant and fun with its colors rather than sticking to a utilitarian palette, so you can grab one or more speakers in charcoal, glacier white, lavender bloom, or midnight teal. Its plastic covers make the speaker light, and unlike the Echo and Echo Dot, the LED light bars on the Echo Pop are along the top part of the speaker as its indicators.

Functionally, the Echo Pop works similarly to Amazon's Echo Dot products. Since Alexa provides the brains behind this product, you can control music, podcasts, and more with your voice. It can also set timers, check the weather and news, and answer your questions whenever you need it. Plus, the speakers on this Echo Pop work well too. In a small room, it does a nice job of filling the area with sound without taking up much space.

If you’re looking for a small smart speaker at a lower price, grab this Echo Pop for 43% off while you still can.