Source: Amazon Echo Pop w/ Kasa Smart Plug Mini $19 $63 Save $44 Though the Echo Pop is the lowest-priced Amazon smart speaker, it goes big with the full power of Alexa. From listening to your favorite music or podcasts to controlling your smart home, this is a great speaker for it all. Plus, with this excellent deal, you get a smart plug to make dumb appliances smart! $19 at Amazon

Smart home devices are ubiquitous these days, with seemingly anything you put in your home offering some connectivity. Whether that's a good thing or not is for another article. But what is true is that if you don't have a way to control those devices, they might as well be dumb ones. One of the easiest ways to control your smart home devices is with one of the best smart speakers.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great smart speaker options to choose from, and if you are looking to get started or want an inexpensive way to add to your setup, this sweet Prime Big Deal Days discount on the new Amazon Echo Pop bundled with a Kasa smart plug is the way to go.

Small package with a big upside

Smart speakers are great for a lot of different things. While controlling your smart home devices is one way to utilize these handy devices, you can also set timers while cooking, set alarms to wake up, play music and podcasts, get answers to tough questions, and so much more. Amazon Alexa has become one of the leaders since launching the first Echo speaker nearly a decade ago.

Until Amazon introduced the Pop this summer, the least expensive way to get in on the Alexa action was with the Echo Dot. Now, with the Echo Pop, you get a no-frills smart speaker offered in four different color options to either help accent your home or blend into the background.

When you decide to use your Echo Pop for listening to music, you'll have no trouble hearing it in an average-sized room, but for large spaces over 250sqft, the small speaker might not be powerful enough. However, it will do great as a bedroom, bathroom, or desktop speaker. Thanks to its triple microphone setup, you won't have to repeat yourself when you need Alexa.

There are loads of fantastic Alexa-compatible smart home devices that you can use with the Echo Pop, including one of the top smart plugs by Kasa that's bundled with the speaker in this deal.

Smart plugs are a great way to control devices that aren't too smart. Things like a fan, coffee maker, or lamp you don't want to or can't put a smart bulb in work wonderfully with a smart plug. This one from Kasa also lets you monitor how much energy is being used by the appliance that's plugged in. You can even schedule times for the plug to come on or power off — holiday lights are prime for this feature.

At less than $20, this is too good of a deal to let slip by. So, after you've snagged this opportunity, check out all the other Prime Big Deal Day savings on smart home devices to finish building out your setup to control with your new Amazon Echo Pop speaker.