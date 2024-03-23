Amazon Echo Pop $23 $40 Save $17 Amazon's Echo Pop smart speaker makes its Alexa assistant more affordable and accessible than ever. With it, you can listen to music and podcasts from all your favorite services, query Alexa, and control your smart home devices—all for just $23 with today's deal. $23 at Amazon

Among the many deals we are seeing with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, are notable discounts on the company's own hardware. Its collection of streaming devices, tablets, and smart speakers are already known for their affordability, and these price-drops make them even more accessible. Take the Echo Pop, for example. The tiny smart speaker offers well-rounded sound, access to Alexa and all of your favorite streaming audio services, and right now you can pick it up for just $23.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Echo Pop, at this size and price, can honestly go in every room of the house. It comes in different colorways, so you can match any decor, and like all Echo speakers, they can be synced together for a whole-home sound and intercom system. This means you can say things like "Alexa, play music everywhere," "Alexa, drop in on the kid's bedroom," and "Alexa, announce to everyone that dinner is ready." In our review, we noted that the Pop is a "decent little guy when it comes to sound," as it pushes out plenty of volume, though the audio does get a bit grating when pushed to the max.

There's a lot more to this little speaker. It has three microphones located on the back, which work surprisingly well for picking up voice commands, and three buttons: volume up, volume down, and mute microphones. Then there's an LED light bar on the front that lights up when you say Alexa, to let you know the microphones are listening for your voice. It uses a barrel power port, so no USB connectivity, and there is also no 3.5mm jack for connecting to a large speaker system. Other features include the ability to act as an extender for Eero's mesh Wi-Fi networks, as well as participate in Amazon's Sidewalk network, which will keep Amazon devices connected in the event they lose their internet access.

Honestly, at just $23, you shouldn't need too much more convincing. The only thing you'll likely regret about buying the Amazon Echo Pop at this price, is that you didn't buy more.