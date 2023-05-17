Amazon's lineup of Echo-branded gadgets just keeps growing. Today, the company introduced a brand-new form factor in the Echo family in the Echo Pop, a $40 Alexa-equipped smart speaker with a new, semi-spherical design. We're also in for a refreshed version of the company's Echo Show 5 smart display, plus an updated pair of Echo Buds at a surprisingly low price.

Echo Pop

Source: Amazon

At $40, the Echo Pop is an even more affordable offering than Amazon's formerly entry-level Echo Dot. Amazon says the device is meant for small spaces like dorm rooms. Unlike most Echo devices, the Pop has a "custom-designed front-facing directional speaker" that focuses sound in a single direction, rather than the omnidirectional approach Amazon's spherical Echo speakers take. But like its more expensive cousins, the Echo Pop can still be used as an Eero range extender, adding up 1,000 square feet of coverage to your Eero mesh network.

4 Images

Close

The Pop is available in black or white, plus new Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colorways. It's up for pre-order starting today, with delivery expected by the end of the month.

Amazon Echo Pop The Amazon Echo Pop features a front-facing speaker and Eero range extender functionality for an entry-level $40. See at Amazon

New Echo Show 5 and Show 5 Kids

Amazon is updating its smallest smart display, the Echo Show 5, with faster performance and extra bass — twice as much bass as the previous model, the company says. It comes in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue colors. At $90, it's $5 more expensive than the second-gen Echo Show 5 that launched in 2021.

2 Images

Close

Of course, there's a new Echo Show 5 Kids, as well. The child-friendly version features a vivid, space-inspired design, plus access to kid-friendly content and Amazon's famous two-year replacement plan, in case your kid happens to break the thing. The Kids edition goes for $100. Both versions are available for pre-order now, with the same expected late-May delivery date as the Pop.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Amazon's third-generation Echo Show 5 smart display features faster performance and double the bass output of the previous model. See at Amazon

Super-affordable Echo Buds

Finally, Amazon's announced a new pair of Echo Buds. Compared with 2021's Echo Buds, this pair's got a new stem-style design and a much, much lower price tag: 50 bucks.

3 Images

Close

To reach that lower price point, Amazon had to make some concessions. While the new Echo Buds still feature hands-free access to Alexa and multipoint connectivity, they don't have ANC. Battery life is also unimpressive at just five hours per charge. The buds feature 12mm drivers that, according to Amazon, deliver "rich sound and balanced bass," though we'll need to test that claim ourselves to be sure.

As with Amazon's other devices announced here, the Echo Buds should be available for preorder starting today, though, as of publishing, they don't seem to be listed on the retailer's site just yet.

Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds ditch ANC to hit a very affordable $50 price point. They retain useful features hands-free access to Alexa and multipoint pairing, however.

Finally, Amazon announced that its second-generation Echo Auto is now available in more parts of the world: customers in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan can pick one up starting today.