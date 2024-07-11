Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 The Echo Pop is a reliable smart speaker that easily integrates with Alexa devices, delivers good audio, works as Eero extender, is dual-band enabled, and offers a range of features that can come in handy when working with other smart devices. Best of all, it's now just $17.99 for a limited time as part of this early Prime Day deal. $18 at Amazon

It may come as a bit of a surprise, but the Amazon Echo Pop is one of the best smart speakers you can buy. While it's small in size, it's still big on features. And perhaps best of all, it doesn't cost a lot of money, being one of the most affordable smart speakers on the market.

And while it's retail price of $39.99 is pretty good, getting cheaper is even better. Right now, this speaker is on sale ahead of Prime Day, with a massive price drop that brings it down to its lowest yet, coming in at just $17.99. So, if you've been thinking about grabbing your first smart speaker or wanted to buy a few for your home or officem this is going to be the best choice.

What's great about the Echo Pop speaker?

As you can see, this speaker is pretty minimal. But it still has a unique design that looks good. When it comes to smart features, you'll be able to command the speaker using Amazon's Alexa, which will give you access to a wide range of controls. Not only can you use this speaker to listen to music, but you'll also be able to use it to control other connected devices in your home.

Furthermore, since this is a smart speaker, you'll be able to use it to set timers, check the weather, get sports scores, and more. Of course, the possibilities are really endless, as there are tens of thousands of things that you can ask Alexa to do. And if you're concerned about privacy, then you can always tap the physical microphone mute button to put your mind at ease.

In our review, we found a lot to like about this speaker, like its compact design, great colors, excellent microphone, and more. And while it was a pretty good buy at $39.99, it's an absolute no-brain right now at $17.99, so grab it while you can, because at this price, it's a must-buy.