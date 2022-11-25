Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $70 $120 Save $50 Amazon Echo Buds are truly wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancelation and built-in Alexa at a fair price. They're perfect for those already in Amazon's ecosystem or anyone looking for a good pair of midrange buds. $70 at Amazon

The Echo Buds are everything you've come to expect from Amazon hardware. The wireless earbuds are well-built, have some nice features, and hit the sweet spot in the low-to-mid price range. They're a competent competitor in their sub-$150 segment, and they're worth considering for anyone in the market for a new pair of smart earbuds—especially now that they are on sale for Black Friday.

These are the second generation (the latest model) Echo Buds, released last year, and they check all the boxes you'd want from a pair of mid-range earbuds. They have active noise cancelation, with passthrough audio for when you need to be aware of your surroundings, and they support access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. They're also sweat resistant, and the battery provides up to 5 hours of playback—15 hours with the charging case. Speaking of, the included case charges via USB-C, but for an extra $20, you can add wireless charging.

Why should you buy this product?

In our review of the Echo Buds, we noticed that even without tweaking any EQ settings, the earbuds sounded pretty good out of the box. We also liked that the charging case was small enough to fit into a pocket easily and that it had individual charging LEDs for each bud.

For the deal price of $70, these earbuds are recommended for those already in the Amazon ecosystem or anyone looking for a good pair of mid-range, wireless in-ear headphones. The ANC won't blow you away, and plenty of more expensive earbuds sound better, but this combination of features, at this price tag, will be hard to beat. If you want to see how this deal stacks up against the competition, there are plenty of other Black Friday deals on wireless headphones.