Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart speaker to beat The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a 2022 smart speaker from Amazon that comes with a 44mm driver, a globe-like shape with a flat bottom, and support for the Alexa voice assistant. Pros Built-in Eero and temperature sensor Cute design Loud enough for a small room Cons No 3.5mm output

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Alternative from Google The Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is a 2019 smart speaker from Google that packs a 40mm driver and Google Assistant support. It also features a flattened-oval-like design.

Pros Wall mount and Chromecast support Small profile Cons An upgrade is overdue



The Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the Nest Mini (2nd Gen) are the latest tiny smart speakers from Amazon and Google, respectively. Ideal for individual rooms, these are two of the best smart speakers that use different voice assistants, Alexa in the case of the Echo Dot and Google Assistant in the case of the Nest Mini, to power their functionality.

So, if you are in the market for a new smart speaker and aren’t already a part of an ecosystem, which of the two makes sense for you? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and the Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) have the same list price of $50. But it’s pretty easy to find both at discounted pricing during sales and promotions at various retailers. You can buy the Echo Dot from Amazon and Best Buy, whereas the Nest Mini is available from all major retailers.

Before we delve deeper into their sound quality and feature set, here’s a look at their raw specifications.



Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Weight 340g 177-183g Clock No No Integrations Amazon Alexa, Matter, Zigbee Google Assistant Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Colors Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White Chalk, Charcoal, Coral Driver size 44mm 40mm Microphone Three far field Three far field Microphone switch Yes Yes Power source 15W power adapter 15 W power adapter Controls Physical, voice assistant Capacitive, voice assistant

Design

Source: Amazon

Once a hockey-puck-like device, the Amazon Echo Dot now features a spherical design with a fabric finish and a four-button pattern on the top. There is also a ring of light at the bottom, which lights up when communicating with the device or in several other instances. Otherwise, it’s pretty no-frills. That said, you can choose from three color options to match your décor.

On the other hand, the Google Nest Mini has a flatted oval shape, much like the Google Home Mini. Unlike the Echo Dot, the buttons on the top of the smart speaker are capacitive and invisible. But it also has a fabric finish and LEDs that light up to signify different things. Moreover, like the Amazon offering, it has three color variants.

Notably, you can hang the Nest Mini on a wall using the included screw slot, but you will have to use third-party mounts to achieve the same on the Echo Dot. Finally, the Echo Dot is physically larger and heavier than the Nest Mini.

Sound quality

Sound quality is one of the most essential things to look for in a speaker, smart or not. So, in this regard, the Amazon Echo Dot has a slight advantage. This is because the Nest Mini (2nd Gen) was launched back in 2019 and is due for an upgrade. So, while it delivered comparable or even better sound than the Echo Dot of that era, it falls behind the two-generation newer version of the Echo device. That said, the Nest Mini isn’t a bad speaker, but the Echo Dot benefits by having more recent hardware.

In terms of the specifics, there is a 40mm speaker driver in the Nest Mini, whereas you get a 44m driver in the Echo Dot. Additionally, the Amazon Echo Dot also has better mic performance. It can hear and respond to the wake word from a longer distance than the Nest Mini without you having to shout. The Echo Dot also performs better in noisy settings.

Software and features

While the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Mini can do many of the same things, they use different voice assistants to achieve them. The Echo Dot, like all other Echo devices, uses Amazon Alexa, whereas you get Google Assistant with the Nest Mini. You can use both devices to ask about the weather, play music, control smart home devices, get answers to your queries, and more. Moreover, you can pair two Echo Dots or Nest Minis to create a stereo pair for a wider soundstage.

The one advantage of Nest Mini over the Echo Dot is the support for Google Chromecast, which means you can stream music or podcasts from your phone or tablet if those aren’t available directly via the smart speaker.

However, the Echo Dot has a couple of its own plus points. For example, it comes with built-in Eero mesh router functionality. So, if you have an Eero mesh router, the Echo Dot can act as a node to further expand the wireless network availability. It’s certainly not as capable as a full-featured Eero node, but as a bonus feature, it’s undoubtedly helpful. Also, the Echo Dot incorporates a temperature sensor that you can use to set up routines.

Which is right for you?

Unless you are already part of the Google ecosystem and would prefer seamless integration of a smart speaker, you are better off with the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen). It’s newer and performs better than the Google speaker in terms of sound quality and mic performance. You also get built-in Eero functionality and a temperature sensor.

The Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is getting a little old but is still a good performer, especially if you can get it significantly lower than the list price. It also makes sense if you already have other Nest devices. But otherwise, the Echo Dot certainly makes more sense.