Are you looking to start up your smart home or need some assistance controlling your smart home tech? Alexa is here to help in the form of its 4th generation model smart home speaker, the Amazon Echo Dot. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart home speakers, capable of streaming music from Spotify playlists (as well as all your favorite music apps) and managing your other smart home devices, all while offering human-like conversations with the smart assistant Alexa to break the awkward silence in your home. For only $20, you can welcome Alexa into your home today by picking up a 4th gen Amazon Echo Dot, which is 60% off the original price tag, but it can only be snagged during Prime Day!

Buy the 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot — $30 off

$20 at Amazon

Just on the sheer flexibility of the Echo Dot alone, it's an all-in-one device manager, Bluetooth speaker, and Alexa voice assistant, which makes it a fantastic option to pick up at such a low price. I'm someone who didn't own any smart home devices when I first purchased my Amazon Echo Dot, and I was happy with what the device brought to my home. Setting up Alexa was extremely easy since I only needed a single app on my phone. Once I acquainted myself with the Echo Dot, I got used to asking Alexa for weather updates, assistance in pulling up my Spotify lists to play through the speaker while I was working, and even sometimes cracking a joke with Alexa when I needed a good laugh after a stressful day. Welcoming Alexa to my home was a great addition to my daily routine, and it's hard to go back once you've become accustomed to a hands-free experience with the Echo Dot.

Even if you're not sure about starting up a smart home system, purchasing the newest Amazon Echo Dot for only $20 as a Bluetooth speaker is worth the sale by itself. Design-wise, the Echo Dot is available in three colors, charcoal, glacier white, and twilight blue, enough variety to be placed in any room in your house without standing out. The size is manageable, neither too big nor too small, and it's compact enough that it can fit on your shelf. And if you decide you want to start a smart home ecosystem, you'll already have a starter kit waiting with Amazon Echo Dot. So be sure to pick up this new addition during today's Prime Day sale; you won't want to miss out on this highly affordable price tag.