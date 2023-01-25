Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Best Value $25 $50 Save $25 The Echo Dot is a great device to have even when it's full-priced. When it's 50% off, however, the device becomes even more attractive. The Dot allows you to easily connect to Alexa, ask to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, get weather updates, or control other smart home devices around your house. $25 at Best Buy

The Echo Dot is available for half-price for just 24 hours, so you're going to have to hurry up and make your purchase if you want one for $25. We reviewed the Echo Dot 4th gen last summer and we quite enjoyed the device, and the 5th generation is a clear upgrade, featuring more sensors and better sound.

Why you'll want this Echo Dot

The Echo Dot 5th Gen is a pretty small device, measuring only 3.5 inches and weighing 0.75 pounds. It's only the Charcoal black version that's on sale, but you can also get it in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White if you're willing to pay the full $50. Weirdly the product isn't on sale on Amazon itself, and this is just a deal on Best Buy.

This one is the version that doesn't have a clock display on the face, so you'll just have to ask Alexa about the time or check your phone, like the rest of us.

You can also use your brand-new Echo Dot as your daily alarm clock if you so desire. The coolest part, however, is that you can create routines to control your smart home devices. For instance, you can set it to turn on lights when you walk into a room, or turn on the heat when temps drop during winter, and so on. The list is long and full of awesome tricks you need to discover.

The Best Buy deal is only available until January 26th, 1 AM ET, but that's enough time to place your order. You should have your new Echo speaker delivered early next week if you buy today.