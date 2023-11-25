Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) More advanced features Featuring a slightly larger front-firing driver, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) delivers more balanced bass, clear mids, and good depth at high volume. It also has a built-in accelerometer that detects tap gestures and a temperature sensor for user convenience, but it lacks a 3.5mm audio port. Pros Sounds a bit better than the previous model Great tap gesture function Stylish design Cons No 3.5mm Aux in/out Few upgrades $50 at Amazon

Get the best out of Amazon Alexa with Echo Dot, a series of versatile smart speakers that will completely change how you interact with Alexa-compatible devices in your home.

The fifth and latest generation of Echo Dot smart speaker offers a few upgrades that give it a slight edge over the earlier version, the Echo Dot (4th Gen). However, the two models are still very similar, so you should compare and contrast the features, sound quality, and overall performance before upgrading.

Price, availability, and specs

Amazon's Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available on Amazon and Best Buy at $50. But you can also go for the Echo Dot with clock (5th Gen), which costs $10 more due to the addition of a digital display that shows time, song titles, temperature, and other readouts. You can get the Echo Dot fifth-gen in Glacier White, Deep Sea Blue, and Charcoal.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) has since become scarce, but you can still find good refurbs in some stores, retailing at $50 or cheaper, in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, and Glacier White. And like the 5th Gen, the fourth-gen Echo Dot has a clock option (refurbished), costing $54.

As much as the 5th Gen and 4th Gen versions are similar, there are some differences in specs:



Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) Dimensions 100 x 100 x 89mm 100 x 100 x 89mm Weight 340g 328g Clock No No Integrations Amazon Alexa, Matter, Zigbee Amazon Alexa, Matter, Zigbee Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Colors Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White Twilight Blue, Charcoal, Glacier White Driver size 44mm 41mm Microphone Three far field Yes Microphone switch Yes Yes Power source 15W power adapter Wired Audio in/out No 3.5mm audio output Controls Physical, voice assistant Physical, voice assistant

Design

Both speakers look almost identical.

The upper section of Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) is spherical, while the base is flat and sits nicely atop surfaces. Both smart speakers have dimensions of 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches and weigh almost the same, with the 4th Gen weighing 328g and the 5th Gen weighing 12g more.

On both smart speakers, the top section is covered in fabric, and the bottom is plastic. The two materials meet just a few inches from the base, creating a line that cuts across the sphere to give you a stylish smart speaker that you can place just about anywhere in your home.

They both have LED rings that change color based on the current mode — red means the mic is off, blue indicates Alexa is processing what it’s hearing, yellow tells you there is a new notification, green alerts you when there is an incoming call, orange means the speaker is in setup, and purple is Don't Disturb. There are volume up and down buttons on both Echo Dots and two more buttons (microphone and action) for quick customization.

One of the main differences between the 4th and 5th generation Echo Dot is that the latter has a slightly larger driver (1.73 inches) than the former (1.6 inches). Also, the Echo Dot Gen 4 has a 3.5mm Aux input and output port, while the fifth generation does not. This can be a problem if you intend to link other audio devices to the 5th Gen Dot.

Sound quality

Both devices deliver clear sound, but the fifth-generation model sounds a tiny bit better than the fourth-gen, thanks to its larger speaker driver. In addition, the 5th Gen delivers more balanced bass, richer mids, and quality highs. Even though both feature front-firing speakers, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has more coverage at its highest volume but lacks the depth offered by the 5th generation at the same level.

That said, the 0.13-inch difference in driver size is just too small to create a big difference in sound quality between the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen). Furthermore, most people think they sound almost the same. They both work best as Alexa's voice and give you quick access to your voice assistant, allowing for effective voice control of all devices in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem.

Always remember that playing Echo Dots at full volume can lead to sound distortion, so it's good to keep them under the ninetieth percentile or lower if possible. Besides, these speakers are small, so don't expect them to fill an entire room with quality sound.

Features, hardware, and performance

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) outshines the Echo Dot (4th Gen) in several areas with new features like the built-in accelerometer that allows you to control the speaker by simply tapping the top of the sphere. You can use the tap function to pause or resume music, snooze alarms, end calls, and more without needing to give voice commands to Alexa.

Additionally, the 5th Gen Echo Dot boasts a temperature sensor, which can come in handy when working with smart fans and thermostats. For example, you can program the speaker to turn the fan on/off or adjust the thermostat when the temperature drops or rises beyond a set limit. You can do this via the Amazon Alexa app, which has a neat and user-friendly interface. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) uses the same application but lacks the new sensors and functionalities.

Both models of Echo Dot can pair with Zigbee devices, which means you can control compatible gadgets without using a separate Zigbee hub. But that is not all: the Echo Dot fourth-gen and Echo Dot fifth-gen can both expand Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, thereby improving network coverage within your home by about 1000ft. The original Echo Dot (4th Gen) didn't have extender capabilities, but it got the feature after a recent update.

While Echo Dots are a great addition to any Wi-Fi system operating below the max speed limit, both generations can only handle maximum Wi-Fi speeds of 100Mbps. If your router operates at higher speeds, the Echo Dots are likely to slow down the performance of your network. The other limitation is that Echo Dot extenders can only support up to ten connections. On the positive side, the Echo Dot 4th and 5th Gen speakers can work with devices compatible with the Matter smart home standard.

Should you upgrade?

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (5th Gen) are good speakers for communicating with Amazon Alexa voice assistant and controlling all things Alexa-enabled. However, they are just not powerful enough if you are looking for room-filling quality sound. Instead, you can go for other options like the Amazon Echo Studio. It utilizes spatial audio processing technology and is Dolby Atmos-powered for an immersive listening experience.

That said, if you own an Echo Dot smart speaker older than 4th Gen, by all means, consider upgrading to the Echo Dot (5th Gen) because it delivers richer sound than earlier iterations and has more advanced features. If you are interested in any of the new features that the Echo Dot (5th Gen) offers, such as tap gesture functionality or built-in temperature sensors, you need to migrate to the latest generation. Just remember it has no 3.5mm audio output compared to the Echo Dot (4th Gen), so the only way you can link it to other speakers is through Bluetooth.

Now, if you have the Echo Dot (4th Gen), the decision to upgrade should not be based on sound quality since the fifth-generation Echo Dot doesn't sound so different. Although the 5th Gen model is a bit bassy and offers richer mids, you can still enjoy what the 4th Gen offers. You will still hear Alexa clearly and listen to a podcast or your favorite tunes without experiencing sound distortion (well, provided you don't blast it at maximum volume).