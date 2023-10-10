Amazon Echo Buds (3rd Gen) $35 $50 Save $15 Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds lack ANC, but at $35 this Prime Day, they're great value for a pair of Alexa-enabled headphones that also offer 20 hours of battery life and are Bluetooth 5.2 enabled. $35 at Amazon

There's a wide variety of wireless earbuds available in 2023, but even our favorite budget earbuds can run into the triple digits. Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds sacrifice a few features, but the result is an affordable and effective set of earbuds that still have some tricks up their sleeve.

Amazon Prime Day knocks the price of these earbuds down to an affordable $35. For this price, you get hands-free Alexa, in-ear detection, 20 hours of battery life, tap controls, and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. Simply put, you get a ton of features for the price.

Why is this a good deal?

In 2023, the biggest choice you must make when choosing a pair of wireless earbuds is ANC or no ANC. Active noise-canceling is a powerful feature, but the technology drastically increases the price of earbuds. If you don't travel a lot or live in a quiet area, it's worth considering saving money to pick up a pair of earbuds without this feature.

At $35, Amazon's third-generation Echo Buds are some of the best-value non-ANC earbuds on the market. Most earbuds at this price are bare-boned, but the Echo Buds stand out with essential features. The first is hands-free Alexa, so you can control music and make calls with your voice (the Echo Buds also support access to Siri and Google Assistant). Secondly, Bluetooth 5.2 support means you can connect to two devices simultaneously and automatically switch between them without interruption.

The Echo Buds have up to 5 hours of music playback and 20 with the charging case. While the 12mm drivers won't provide the richest sound, at $35, we're not going to complain.

Despite their great value, you may still want to spend a little more for a better quality pair of non-ANC earbuds. The Pixel Buds A-Series offers some of the best sound for under $100 and a smoother overall experience.