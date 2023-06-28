Source: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $65 $120 Save $55 Amazon's Echo Buds combine good sound quality with decent ANC to provide a budget-friendly pair of earbuds that don't cost an arm and a leg. Sure, they may not be on par with some of the more premium buds on the market, but for the low price of $65 they punch well above their weight. $65 at Amazon

Deal hunters can score some pretty awesome discounts in the lead up to Prime Day 2023, especially if you've been holding out for discounts on Amazon devices. If you're waiting until July to snag a good pair of cheap true wireless earbuds, a deal on Amazon's Echo Buds just dropped that may be worth your hard-earned cash right now. Both the 2nd Gen 2021 wired and wireless charging models are already on sale, with the wired option getting a whopping 46% off and dropping to $65 while the wireless option is down to $85.

Why the Echo Buds are worth your money

If you're after a solid all-around pair of earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds deliver without breaking the bank. Usually going for $120 if you grab the wired charging model and $140 if you go wireless, they sit on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to price, but still offer a decent enough set of buds that hold up well — even to more expensive options. Dynamic audio and active noise cancelation (ANC) deliver good sound quality, and features including multipoint pairing, customizable audio settings, and compatibility with Alexa as well as other voice assistants only add to the value they offer.

The three microphones in each earbud and premium speaker drivers deliver a great balance of voice clarity and sound quality, with a reliable Passthrough Mode that bumps up the ambient noise volume to let you hear what's going on around you. Battery-wise, you'll get about five hours of life before you'll need a recharge, but you can quickly get an additional two hours with just a quick 15-minute charge, and 15 hours total out of the case itself. These features are on par with other wireless earbuds in this price range, making them a great choice as a cheaper set of workout earbuds or as your go-to set of earbuds for calls and meetings.

Depending on how you prefer to charge, you can snag the wireless charging Echo Buds for $85, which is still a solid 40% off the standard price. However, if you don't mind plugging the case in to juice up the batteries, you can go with the wired option and save an additional $20. Both Echo Buds are identical in terms of sound quality and features, but the wireless charging case does offer a bit more versatility. Either way, both are at a great price point right now, and the savings make each option a viable pick for anyone in need of a cheap new set of earbuds.