The Amazon Echo Buds are back down to their all-time low price today. Amazon has the earbuds marked all the way down to just $35, which is a massive savings from their regular price. It's a 71% discount, in fact, and a total savings of $85. This is huge for a set of earbuds that regularly cost $120, and you can save up to an additional 20% if you have an old device to trade-in. This deal makes a great opportunity to save big on a stocking stuffer or holiday gift, but Amazon has it listed as a limited time offer, so grab it quickly before it expires.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Buds

It can be difficult to find earbuds with high quality audio among cheap wireless earbuds. As they're priced for this deal, however, the Amazon Echo Buds are a great opportunity to land a set of earbuds that will far outperform their price point. For just $35, you're getting active noise-cancellation combined with the premium speakers Amazon uses in the Echo Buds.

The listening experience can even be heightened with these earbuds, as they allow you to customize and tune your audio for various listening experiences using Audio Personalization features. The Echo Buds check quite a few boxes many people are looking for in a set of earbuds. They can reach up to five hours of music playback per charge, and with the included charging case, you'll get an additional 10 hours of life.

They can charge back up quickly as well, reaching two hours of capacity with just 15 minutes of charging. The Echo Buds include IPX4 sweat resistance, so you can use them for workouts without a second thought. These are also a great set of earbuds if you utilize several different devices throughout the day.

They'll automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing, allowing for things like moving from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without a hitch. The Echo Buds will pair with any compatible Bluetooth device, and they support access to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

While you won't find them among the best wireless earbuds, this deal adds more value to the Echo Buds than you'll find with many other earbuds. Amazon has them priced at just $35, which is their all-time low price and a savings of $85 from their regular price of $120.