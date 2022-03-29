Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Buds may not be among the best wireless earbuds in the market, but you can't go wrong with them for the price. Amazon frequently discounted the earbuds as low as $80, often slashing prices during Prime Day and the holidays. This time around, though, the Echo Buds (2nd gen) have dropped to their lowest-ever price, coming in at just $50 with a massive sale.

While you will find plenty of great cheap wireless earbuds available these days, it is hard to beat Amazon's offering at its discounted price point. You get ANC and excellent sound quality — a combination that's pretty rare among earphones in this price range. The fit and comfort may be an issue for some, but assuming your ears find the buds comfortable, Alexa integration makes for a great add-on. You will be able to trigger the voice assistant directly from your voice and control your smart home devices.

Note that the discount is only available on the model with the wired charging case — the wireless charging variant is still priced at $140. Nevertheless, with solid battery life on display, you're unlikely to miss wireless charging — after all, USB-C makes it fairly easy to top up. Amazon claims up to 5 hours of music playback that you can further extend to 15 hours with the carrying case. There's quick charge support, too, so you can get up to 2 hours of additional runtime after just 15 minutes plugged in.

If you are in the market for a new pair of earbuds, this is a deal that you should not miss. Hit up the link below to grab your pair.

Buy Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen)

$50 at Amazon

Street of Rage 4 is fighting its way onto Android soon, and you can already pre-register

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author