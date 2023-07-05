Are you looking for more things to do with Amazon Alexa and your Echo devices? Amazon has experimented with the voice assistant for years, linking it to an incredible number of services. It doesn't only play music and party games. Its control abilities extend beyond your smart home.

One of those compatible fields is personal finance (if you trust Alexa to handle it). With the right connections, you can turn your Echo into a bank teller, helping you manage accounts and transfers with a command. Here's how that works and what you should know if your bank advertises the capability.

What does Amazon Echo banking mean?

Echo banking refers to linking your bank account to the Alexa app. That allows you to give voice commands to your Echo and control your bank accounts instead of logging in to a banking app. The voice commands allow you to complete a variety of everyday tasks and transfers via Alexa. In theory, this can save time and help you stay on top of certain payments while your hands are busy with other things. And it doesn't just work on Amazon Echo devices. It can also function on your Android phone.

Wait, is that safe?

That's a complicated question. With a strong Alexa password and the proper encryption, using an Echo to control your bank accounts isn't much more dangerous than using your banking app or online banking portal. Banks require certain security thresholds before agreeing to partner with a service like this.

However, you're also opening up yet another device — possibly multiple devices — to sensitive financial information. That carries some inherent risks, especially if something goes wrong. A bug has been found in Alexa in past years that can allow hackers to access things like bank account information, for example. No online service is perfectly safe, but linking additional platforms increases some risks. And it's always worth thinking about your privacy.

You can ditch your Alexa bank connection whenever you want, so it doesn't have to be a permanent decision if you change your mind.

What sort of things can I do with Echo's banking?

That typically depends on the individual bank and what Alexa things they enabled. Broadly, you can expect to give commands like:

"Alexa, open <bank name>."

"Alexa, what's the balance in my checking account?"

"Alexa, what are the recent transactions in my checking account?"

"Alexa, ask <bank name> what my credit card balance is."

"Alexa, how much did I spend at Walmart this month?"

"Alexa, transfer $200 to my <bank name> credit card."

"Alexa, transfer $25 to Anita's checking account."

When it comes to transferring money between accounts, other people may need to be registered at your bank and as an online contact in Alexa for the process to work. Every banking service has limitations, so it's important to see what you can do. That brings us to another important point.

Does Echo banking work with all banks?

No. Individual banking services have to partner with Alexa and offer the ability to link your account so that you can use it via Echo. Not only does that look different from bank to bank, but some financial institutions aren't interested in voice assistants. And mergers/acquisitions can change what services your bank offers.

The solution is to check. You can look up your bank on Alexa or head to your bank's online website and find their services to see if they offer voice banking. It's been years since Alexa started offering these Amazon Echo-centric services, so banks have had a long time to hop on. Many major banks offer voice assistant options. Major online services like PayPal can also connect in similar ways.

What do I need to use an Echo for banking?

Setting up your Echo to handle banking tasks is surprisingly easy. Open up your Alexa app, visit Settings, and visit Skills & Games. In this section, search for your bank by name or in conjunction with "voice banking." If it has an associated skill, it should show up here. You can select it to download, then sign in with your bank account login just like you would in your banking app.

Can other people control my funds with my Echo?

That would be scary, wouldn't it? But banks generally have methods to keep this from happening far beyond simple voice identification. In most cases, when you sign in with your Skill, you're given a special PIN to memorize. Whenever you ask Alexa to do a banking thing, Alexa asks for your PIN before it agrees to anything. It's an extra step, but there are a few other ways to prevent the system from being misused.

Bank accounts and Alexa: It's your call

Now you know the ins and outs of Echo banking. If you want to trust Amazon Alexa with this kind of financial service, look up your bank in the app. We suggest visiting your bank's website and looking up Alexa or voice assistants to see what they say. Many banks have their own FAQs about Alexa and what features they offer, so you can learn more. And if Echo banking makes you uncomfortable, you can always choose more siloed account connections like linking just PayPal.