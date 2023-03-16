Amazon Echo Auto 2 $40 $55 Save $15 If you're already always using Alexa at home, why not take that power and convenience with you on the road, as well? Now available for a mere $40, down from the original $55, this 2022 Echo Auto gadget will bring the assistant into your car, allowing you to ask it questions, play music, or call roadside assistance for you. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Alexa's Echo Auto brings you access to the Alexa personal assistant no matter where you go. The rather small device easily fits on your dashboard or console, so you'll often forget that it's even there, until you're ready to tap into its power. Right now, it's on sale over at Amazon and Best Buy, allowing you to save $15 on this handy smart upgrade for your car.

Why you'll love the Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon's Echo Auto was created to bring you closer to Alexa, while out on the go. As more and more people use Amazon's assistant for all their tasks, from getting information about the weather, to playing music and setting reminders, it only makes sense to have one of these speakers living in the car with you.

The Echo Auto gives you hands-free access to Alexa via five built-in microphones that will help it pick up your commands, even if the music is playing or the AC is on. You can ask Alexa to put on songs, make calls or reply to text messages, and plenty more. If you don't want to have those microphones active for privacy purposes, you can just press a button to turn them off.

If you don't have a car with Android Auto, this could spell a solid upgrade for you, since it gives you access to quite a few smart features that you might otherwise miss out on. Now that it's available for $40 instead of $55, the best price we've seen so far, there's no reason for you to postpone buying it.