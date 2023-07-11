Amazon Echo Auto 2 $35 $55 Save $20 The Amazon Echo Auto (2022) turns your car into an Alexa-enabled environment. It has five microphones that can pick up your commands from anywhere in the vehicle, with a handy mute button for privacy. At only $35, this is an unmissable deal on one of the best in-car accessories around. $35 at Amazon

Amazon's annual shopping festival is here and there are deals to pick up on practically every product category. The company's own Echo-branded devices and Fire tablets are selling with some steep discounts for Prime Day, and we can now add a handy automobile accessory to the list. Refreshed just recently, the 2nd Amazon Echo Auto is now on sale for only $35 from the online retailer, down from its original sticker price of $55.

A $20 discount may not seem like much, but this is a fairly new product and comes bundled with a fast car charger to keep your phone juiced up on the go. But there are more reasons to consider the Echo Auto (2022) for your automobile.

Why the Amazon Echo Auto (2022) is a good deal

One of the biggest bottlenecks for the adoption of car adapters is the lack of hardware support. But the Echo Auto (2022) rectifies that by allowing connectivity via Bluetooth or the more conventional 3.5mm auxiliary input. It's also a small accessory, suitable to be outfitted on the air conditioning vents or the vehicle's dashboard. Customers just need to ensure there's enough space around the accessory so that the mics aren't blocked from picking up voice commands.

Amazon says the 2nd gen Echo Auto will get security updates "until at least four years after the device is last available for purchase as a new unit" on its platform. Meanwhile, it weighs a miserly 61 grams, making it relatively simple to carry in your pocket if you'd like to shift it over to another car in the family. But at this discounted cost, it's probably a better idea to get one for every vehicle in the household. On top of the promised software support, the Echo Auto also comes with a 1-year limited warranty, along with the option to get an additional 1, 2, or 3 years of coverage by paying extra.

As you've likely guessed already, this is a Prime-exclusive deal. So it's a good time to take advantage of that membership and grab this handy in-car accessory at a low price.