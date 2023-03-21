Amazon makes some of the best smart speakers on the market. Its Echo lineup is powered by Alexa, which is often more responsive than Google Assistant and more complete when managing routines. This makes it a considerable option to control compatible smart home devices, especially if you don't have smart speakers at home yet.

Whether you use your Amazon Echo speakers to control other devices, listen to music, or set up your morning alarm, it's essential to know how to manage its sound settings. Here's how to do this on Echo devices.

How to adjust the volume on your Amazon Echo speaker

The easiest way to raise or lower the volume on your Echo speaker is to use the physical buttons at the top of the device. Another option is to ask it orally, which doesn't require physical contact with the speaker. However, sometimes using the Alexa app is a better option. For example, you might be away from the speaker and prefer the convenient option of remotely lowering or raising the volume from your phone. You can even play with your speakers' volume when you're not home, as the app doesn't require you to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your speakers. However, it may not be apparent where the volume slider is, so here's how to find it:

On your phone, open the Alexa app. In most cases, if your device is playing music, a bar showing the song title and artist name appears at the bottom of the screen. Tap the speaker icon in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close Adjust the slider to the volume level of your choice.

If the bottom bar doesn't appear, or if you're not currently listening to music, you can still adjust the sound settings on your speakers:

Tap Devices in the bar located at the bottom of the screen. Tap Echo and Alexa. Tap the device name for which you'd like to control the volume level. Tap Volume. 2 Images Close Adjust the slider to control the volume level.

How to tweak your Amazon Echo equalizer settings

Echo speakers also let you customize the equalizer settings to match your preferences and music tastes. This only takes a few seconds, but keep in mind you have to repeat the process for every Echo speaker and smart display.

On your phone, open the Alexa app. Tap Devices in the bar located at the bottom of the screen. Tap Echo and Alexa. Tap the device name for which you'd like to adjust the equalizer settings. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Audio settings. Adjust the sliders for each item according to your preferences. You may want to do this while the music plays to preview your changes live. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow in the upper-left corner to save your settings. Repeat the process for all your devices if you have several Echo speakers or smart displays.

How to change the alarm and notification volume and sound on your Amazon Echo speaker

In addition to the audio volume and equalizer settings, you can control the notification and alarm volume independently on your Echo speakers. This means you don't have to worry about your alarm not being loud enough after you turn down the music volume. You can customize the alarm and notification tones to further personalize your speaker according to your preferences.

On your phone, open the Alexa app. Tap Devices in the bar located at the bottom of the screen. Tap Echo and Alexa. Tap the device name for which you'd like to adjust the alarm, timer, and notification sound settings. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and tap Sounds. Adjust the volume for alarms, timers, and notifications using the slider at the top. You can also use the option to gradually increase the alarm volume, which lets you wake up smoothly in the morning. 2 Images Close To change the alarm and notification sound, tap Alarm or Notification under the Custom Sounds section, and select the tone your speaker should play for these events. Repeat the process for all your devices if you have several Echo speakers or smart displays.

How to turn on request sounds on your Amazon Echo speaker

When you talk to your Echo device, it lights up in blue to let you know it's listening. However, you can have it play a chime when it starts or stops listening, helping you know whether it heard you and is still listening without taking a peek at it. This is easy to configure.

On your phone, open the Alexa app. Tap Devices in the bar located at the bottom of the screen. Tap Echo and Alexa. Tap the device name for which you'd like to adjust the alarm, timer, and notification sound settings. Tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and tap Sounds. Under Request Sounds, activate the Start and End options according to your preferences. Repeat the process for all your devices if you have several Echo speakers or smart displays.

Your speakers should sound the way you want

Amazon makes it easy to customize its Echo speakers and smart displays and configure its audio settings according to your needs and preferences. You can personalize how your speaker sounds and how it notifies and interacts with you.

In addition to adjusting your sound settings, you can further explore what you can do with your Amazon Echo speakers and smart displays by checking out our list of tips and tricks to make the most out of your device.