Amazon Echo Buds $45 $120 Save $75 If you're looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, these Amazon Echo Buds will be right up your alley. The earbuds have hit a record-low price, with a discount that knocks 63% off for a limited time. $45 at Amazon

Let's be honest, there are a lot of great earbuds out there, but if you're looking for an affordable pair that costs under $50, that actually sounds good, then you're going to want to give these Amazon Echo Buds a try. Not only do you get something stylish and compact, but you also get plenty of important features like ANC, weather resistance, and more.

Best of all, these earbuds are now down to their lowest price ever, with a 63% discount that drops them down to just $45 for a limited time. You'll get two choices of colors, Black and Glacier White, and since this is coming direct from Amazon, you're going to get quick shipping and easy returns. So, if you've been looking for a new pair of earbuds, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about the Amazon Echo Buds?

As you can see, you're getting a relatively sleek design, and from what we've tested, it actually sounds pretty good too. In addition, the earbuds pack ANC, which in our opinion wasn't the strongest, but it still managed to filter out some external noises, which is definitely better than nothing.

Of course, not everyone wants the same audio experience that comes out of the box. And luckily, Amazon gives you the ability to tune the audio of the earbuds to your liking. In addition, these earbuds have an IPX4 rating, which means, a little sweat and light rain isn't going to hurt them.

Furthermore, you're going to get around five hours of use from a single charge, with a charging case that can juice the earbuds up for another 15 hours. If you're in a hurry, no sweat, with the Echo Buds getting two hours of playtime from a quick 15-minute charge. If you move from one device to another, you'll be happy to know that the Echo Buds provide seamless switching with multipoint pairing.

Best of all, these earbuds work great with a variety of devices, no matter whether they're running Android or iOS. Of course, the fantastic price doesn't hurt either, especially when you can grab these for an absolute steal, coming in at just $45 for a limited time.