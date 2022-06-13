Read update Error message gone, Amazon still buggy

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

You might want to hold off on shopping for those early Prime Day deals. Amazon seems to be down for users across the globe right now, with retail listings displaying an error message preventing anyone from viewing price information, product details, and more.

Multiple AP staffers noticed issues at Amazon early Monday afternoon, an experience echoed by users on Twitter and reports on Down Detector. Although Amazon's homepage is still up — and individual pages are loading without much issue — clicking on any search results or recommendations shows a generic error message, while also hiding product information from view. Reviews and customer questions still appear at the bottom of the page, and you can still add items to your cart for later. That said, it's a diminished experience, and one not worth using until the site's back online.

We've reached out to Amazon for comment, and will update when we hear back. For now, you might want to hold off on shopping on the site.