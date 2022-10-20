Mesh Wi-Fi systems are all the rage these days. Unlike standard black box routers, which have a single access point, a mesh system combines two or more access points to create a bigger, stronger Wi-Fi network that can cover larger areas with fewer dead spots. This means you can do things like play games and stream movies from anywhere in the house, without fear of losing connection. Amazon claims its Eero 6+ mesh system can cover up to 4,500 square feet with fast and reliable gigabit speeds, and right now, you can get it for $190.

This deal will only be available for today, and it's exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not a Prime subscriber, they do offer 30-day free trials — and now's the time to consider buying a subscription after that period as Black Friday deals start ramping up next week and won't slow down until December. There are plenty of Amazon Prime perks beyond free shipping and exclusive deals to help sweeten the pot these days, like all the Bond movies being available to Prime subscribers on Prime Video for a holiday movie marathon. This is about as good of a deal as you're going to find on the Eero 6+ system, save for something crazy happening on Cyber Monday. But even then I can't imagine it dropping too far below $190.

Eero 6+ The Eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system is an affordable option for those that require Wi-Fi 6 connections over 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands. The range and speeds are reliable, and this does mean your network will be future-proof for the time being with a new Wi-Fi 6 router, available at a fraction of the price of more expensive Wi-Fi 6 mesh network routers. View at Amazon

Before Amazon acquired them in 2019, Eero helped kickstart the mesh router scene with its unassuming, glossy white hardware and easy-to-use software that makes managing your home Wi-Fi network a breeze. I've been using an Eero system in my home for a few years now, and I can attest to this. It took me maybe 5 minutes to set everything up, including plugging in the access points and running through the prompts in the smartphone app, and since then I haven't had to do much to it. When there's an update or patch available, it auto-installs, and if there is a hangup in my internet connection, I can reset the system from within the app. No more running to unplug the router!

As for connectivity, each Eero 6+ has two Gigabit Ethernet ports and the system supports up to a gigabit of speed, so you should have no problem streaming things in 4K or playing high-resolution games. It can also handle more than 75 devices, which should be able to satisfy all but the most gadget-filled smart houses. The 6+ also carries the 'Works with Alexa,' badge, meaning it can be controlled with your voice through Alexa-enabled devices. It's also 'Certified for Humans,' which is another Amazon program that certifies products that are easy to set up, easy to use, receive regular updates and earn good customer reviews.