Amazon offers its Echo Show lineup of smart displays in different sizes to cater to different needs. The smallest entrant in the series—Echo Show 5—is ideal for use in your bedroom. On the other end of the spectrum is the Echo Show 15, sporting a massive 15.6-inch display that can be hung on the wall. If you have been eyeing Amazon's largest smart display for a while, the e-commerce giant has a deal that bundles the Echo Show 5 for free, helping justify its steep $250 price tag.

The Echo Show lineup of smart displays was heavily discounted for Prime Day. Oddly enough, though, no discounts were offered on the Echo Show 15. Even now, you will have to shell out the full $250 to get the gigantic smart display for your living room or kitchen, but Amazon is now bundling an Echo Show 5 for free with it. The Show 5 launched at $85, but the price fluctuates, and it's currently available for $40. You can use the smart display on your bedside table or keep it on your living room table so that you can quickly talk to Alexa, check the weather, make video calls, and control your smart home devices.

Get the Echo Show 15 with free Echo Show 5

$250 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5's performance is not that good due to its low-end MediaTek MT8163 chipset. Using it for anything more than a bedside clock replacement could be challenging. You can use the Echo Show 15 with its optional table stand for watching videos on Prime Video and Netflix or following your favorite recipe on YouTube. Plus, the big screen means you can pin widgets to the home screen to check the weather, calendar, and reminders in just a glance.

The speakers on the Echo Show 5 and 15 are nothing to write home about. So, if you want good sound quality, check out the best Alexa-powered speakers on the market that are worth your money.