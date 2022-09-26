Amazon holds a Prime Day shopping event annually, where it heavily discounts products across various categories. It is the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday sale. This year, the company held Prime Day on July 12-13 after the pandemic disrupted the event's timing for the last two years. Amazon has now announced another major shopping event for the holiday season: the Prime Early Access Sale. The two-day global shopping event will happen on October 11-12 in 15 countries. It will be exclusively available to Prime members.

Amazon says the shopping event will have "hundreds of thousands of deals," allowing Prime members to start the holiday shopping season early. Besides heavy discounts on Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, and first-party products, expect good deals on other popular items across all categories. As a part of the event, the company will introduce a Top 100 list of the most popular and giftable items from various segments. New deals will also keep dropping throughout the event.

The two-day shopping event will be held in the following countries on October 11-12:

Austria

Canada

China

France

Germany

Italy

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

UK

US

Despite the economic headwinds, this year's Prime Day 2022 was the most successful for Amazon. Customers purchased over 300 million items and saved $1.7 billion thanks to the deals. Given that the holiday season is crucial for Amazon, a second shopping event during that time of the year is a good idea. Plus, it will help the company lure more customers into getting a Prime membership if they have not already done so.

Amazon is kick-starting some of the deals from today itself. Prime members can get a month of Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a 3rd gen Echo Dot for just $0.99. There are also discounts of up to 50% on renting and purchasing movies and TV shows on Prime Video.