We're less than 24 hours away from the official start of Amazon Prime Day, but that doesn't mean any deals to be had. The party has started early by discounting many of its products, meaning it's the absolute best time to pick up Amazon's own Blink security cameras to keep an eye on your home or yard. That's right; you can save up to 58% on Blink cameras and lights, some of the best Prime Day smart home deals you'll find.

Blink Outdoor Camera

The Blink Outdoor camera is designed to be compact and discreet, making it difficult for potential intruders to detect, especially due to its sleek and shiny black finish. Attaching it is a breeze as the mounting mechanism is clipped to the camera's back, and adjusting the viewing angle is easy. This is beneficial because you can lack precision when drilling holes and still be able to modify the angle even after installation. It's important to note that the camera does not have motorized features, which means it cannot provide a 360º viewing angle like some other models.

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor Camera $50 $100 Save $50 This camera has a two-year battery life, clear 1080p resolution, a two-way speaker, and cloud/local storage options. It has motion alerts, temp monitoring, and a weather-resistant design for low-maintenance use, meaning you never have to fuss with it. Plus, Amazon Prime Day has it down to only $50, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. $50 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor camera boasts various features, such as two-way audio and motion detection, all of which can be conveniently controlled through the app or Alexa. It is connected to your network via a 2.4GHz connection, allowing for flexible placement anywhere without worrying about cable management. The camera is powered by two AA batteries (which should last about two years) and is IP65-certified, making it weather-resistant and capable of operating within a temperature range of -4 to 113°F. The app provides the option to monitor the battery level and outdoor temperature while also enabling the customization of motion detection settings. This includes sensitivity, detection, and privacy zones, which can prevent unwanted recordings or alerts from the motion of nearby trees or your neighbor's house.

Incredible deals on multi-camera systems!

While buying a single camera is excellent for small yards or spaces, you may need more cameras to completely cover your space. Good news! Amazon has deals on multi-camera systems, all with Blink Outdoor cameras, meaning you can set up enough cameras around your home to keep an eye on everything you want. Buy two, three, or even five Blink Outdoor Cameras at once for some genuinely incredible discounts.

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor Camera (Two Camera System) $80 $180 Save $100 $80 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor Camera (Three Camera System) $105 $250 Save $145 $105 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor Camera (Five Camera System) $159 $380 Save $221 $159 at Amazon

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Shine a let and record everything with the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera as it hooks up to your existing wiring, so it's easy to install. The 3600-lumen floodlights will brighten up any space, and the enhanced motion detection and a built-in security siren will make sure no nefarious figures will go unnoticed. It offers pretty standard smart camera features, like the ability to define zones within its field of view to monitor for activity. But it also comes with a setting that specifically watches for people, with the option only to send activity notifications when a person is detected _ perfect for making sure no one unwanted is snooping around your yard without you knowing.

Amazon didn't launch the Blink Wired Floodlight that long ago, so seeing it on such a massive discount — 50% off for Prime Day — is a huge bonus.

Source: Amazon Blink Wired Floodlight Camera $50 $100 Save $50 The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera has standard smart camera features, including zone monitoring and person detection. Plus, it uses the AZ2 processor for local video processing and can record in 1080p with a 2600-lumen LED floodlight. Pick it up for Prime Day for 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight

If you don't want to deal with wiring up a floodlight, you can always get the Blink Outdoor and FLoodlight mount bundle for a more wireless experience. Basically, you take the great Blink Outdoor camera that you know and love and add a powerful 700-lumen floodlight system on it, so it can always see what it's looking at.

Source: Amazon Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight $75 $140 Save $65 Get the ultimate home security with the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight mount. It has a camera and motion-activated floodlight for optimal protection. but it's all wireless. With its infrared sensor and 700-lumen light, you'll have reliable motion detection day or night. The batteries last up to two years and it's easy to install because it's all wireless, meaning you don't have to hook it up to your wiring. $75 at Amazon

Blink Mini Pan and Tilt Camera

These plug-and-play compact cameras are easy to set up and use. They record video in 1080p, have decent night vision and motion detection, and even allow for two-way communication with people or pets. The cameras send notifications to your phone whenever they detect motion, but to avoid being inundated with notifications, it's recommended to set up motion detection for specific areas only. The Blink mini cameras are connected to your WiFi network, making it simple to access the live feed through devices like the Echo Show. You can also use Alexa voice commands to access live views and other options.

The Pan and Tilt mount, which is bundled together with a Blink Mini for only $30, is one of the best home security cameras for your smart home you can buy because, as the name implies, it allows you're Blink Mini to pan and tilt around the room, allowing you to see every corner and crevice.

Source: Amazon Blink Mini Pan and Tilt Camera $30 $60 Save $30 The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is an exceptional device with unparalleled panning and tilting capabilities, providing crystal-clear clarity even in the widest rooms. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with Alexa and other Amazon brands, including Ring. For only $30, it's the most affordable indoor home security camera you can get. $30 at Amazon

Don't need the mount? Just get the Blink Mini

Want everything the Blink Mini offers but don't need that pan-and-tilt mount? Then just buy the Blink Mini buy itself, and hide with a tiny little security camera out of sight. Amazon is selling the Blink Mini for under $18 for the first time ever!

Blink Mini $18 $35 Save $17 $18 at Amazon

If you're considering a full-featured smart home security system for comprehensive protection. Or, opt for a simple smart security camera if you prefer to configure your own system. Indoor-only cameras can offer great features at a lower price, but outdoor cameras are weatherproof and battery-powered.

Regardless of what you're looking for, these are some of the best deals you'll find on smart security cameras this Prime Day.