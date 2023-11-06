Summary Amazon's Black Friday sales will start on November 17, a week before the actual Black Friday, and will run until November 27 (Cyber Monday).

Unlike Prime Day, everyone will be able to take advantage of the discounts, although some may be exclusive to Prime subscribers.

Other retailers like Best Buy have already started their Black Friday sales, and more are expected to follow suit soon.

Doesn’t it feel like Black Friday comes earlier every year? Well, this year at least that’s hard to deny: shopping giant Amazon has confirmed that it will kick off its Black Friday sales on November 17 - which is at least a Friday, albeit the one a full week early.

Black Friday itself falls on November 24 this year, the day after Thanksgiving. Amazon’s sales will start in earnest a full week before that, and run through to November 27 - aka Cyber Monday. Unlike Prime Day, you won't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage, though some discounts may be Prime-exclusive.

Believe it or not, Amazon is actually going to be late to the party here. Best Buy didn’t even wait for November to kick off its Black Friday sales, which began just before Halloween and will run throughout the month, with deals live now on phones, Chromebooks, and more. Other retailers are expected to follow suit soon, with sales season truly upon us already.

For its part, Amazon has also teased a little of what we can expect from its Black Friday discounts this year. Sign-ups will begin for its invite-only deals from November 13, and the company has already confirmed that we’ll see 65% off the Blink Outdoor Security 2-Camera System and 25% off its limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot Stands as part of these limited-access offers.

There will be $100 or $200 gift cards for anyone who signs up for an Amazon Store Card or Prime Visa credit card, as Amazon tries to lock more customers into its payment ecosystem. Cardholders can also expect up to 6% cashback on purchases through the season.

This year the deals will even extend beyond the online Amazon storefront. Prime members can get 25% off in-store purchases from the physical Amazon Fresh grocery stores, and even the football is getting in on the action: watch the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins on Prime Video on Black Friday itself, and you’ll “have the chance to shop deals on products from TCL and Dyson as they appear on the screen.” Lucky you.

Of course, keeping up with all the Prime Day deals is exhausting work, so we’re trying to do it for you. Throughout the month we’ll be updating our guides to the best deals around on phones, tablets, wearables, and more, so you can dodge the duds and save your savings for the products we actually think you should buy.